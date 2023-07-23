"It is quite scary that the best version of Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player of all time" - Sania Mirza

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has given her opinion on the raging GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) debate, saying Novak Djokovic has to be considered the best male player ever if the numbers are taken into consideration.

The Serb took the lead over Nadal in the Slam race this year, winning the 2023 French Open for his 23rd Grand Slam title. He now has more Majors as well as Masters 1000 trophies as compared to other Big-3 rivals Nadal and Roger Federer. Djokovic has also spent more weeks as the World No. 1, the most by any player in the Open Era, thus solifying his case for being the GOAT.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Week's Neeru Bhatia, Mirza, a former doubles World No. 1, admitted that the GOAT debate is something that will never end, even if there happens to be objective proof to declare a winner.

She went on to shower praises on Novak Djokovic for the way he has "evolved" himself, both physical and in terms of mental strength to become the best possible version of himself. The best possible version of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, in Mirza's opinion, is the greatest tennis player of all time without a doubt.

"The debate will continue but I definitely think that, given the way Novak is playing physically, he has probably become the greatest ever male player if you look at the numbers. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal forced each other to become the best and they credit each other, and also Novak, for pushing them to their limits," Sania Mirza said.

"[Novak Djokovic] has evolved a lot physically; he has done everything in his power to be at the top of his game, especially at 36. He talks of 36 being the new 26―he truly lives by that. The way he moves and conducts himself, be it in his diet or training, is all a sign of him evolving and becoming the best version of himself. It is quite scary that the best version of himself is the greatest tennis player of all time," she added.

"Novak Djokovic wants to break records and I think he wants to break every limit" - Sania Mirza

2019 Australian Open - Day 14

Sania Mirza further believes that every time Novak Djokovic steps on the court, he wants to break records and break every limit in tennis. The 36-year-old reckons the Serb wants to perfect everything he wants and become the best at everything, be it emotionally or mentally.

"He is gunning for it every time he steps on court. He wants to break records and I think he wants to break every limit. He wants to perfect what he wants, to be emotionally and mentally in the best shape possible," Sania Mirza said.

Following his French Open triumph, Djokovic reached the final at Wimbledon as well, where he fell to Carlos Alcaraz in unexpected fashion.

