"It's been 18 months of torture for Simona Halep"-Ex-coach Darren Cahill 'can't wait' to catch Romanian's Miami Open comeback after end of doping ban

Simona Halep's former coach Darren Cahill, who is currently Jannik Sinner's trainer, has said that he is looking forward to the Romanian's comeback at the Miami Open after the end of her doping ban.

Halep tested positive for a banned substance 'roxadustat' during her 2022 US Open campaign and also had irregularities in her biological passport. She was subsequently banned by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for four years in Sep. 2023 on both accounts.

Halep maintained her innocence throughout the ordeal and challenged the ruling in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. The case was settled in the Romanian's favor earlier this month.

The CAS reduced her ban from four years to nine months and ordered the ITIA to pay her CHF 20,000 in compensation. Considering her provisional ban started in Oct. 2022, she was free to play tennis after the ruling was passed.

Cahill, who coached Halep from 2015-18 and then 2020-21, has stated that he was never in doubt about the Romanian's innocence throughout the 18-month saga, describing the time as 'torture' for her.

"For me, it was the highlight of the year [Simona Halep's doping ban being overturned], and I've had a really good year so far this year with everything Jannik [Sinner] has done. But it's been 18 months of torture for her", Cahill said, via Sky Sports.

"I've always believed in her, always known that she would never deliberately or knowingly take anything that was wrong or banned, and that came true, when they went to CAS in Lausanne, and the truth came out", he added.

Talking about her upcoming return to tennis at the Miami Open, the 58-year-old Aussie, who coached Halep to No. 1 singles ranking in 2017 and the French Open title the following year, added:

"So, I know she's been through a tough moment, a tough period of 18 months and I'm super proud of the way she has handled herself and the way she has carried herself throughout this entire and I could not be happier to see her playing in Miami. I can't wait to see her this week."

Halep, 32, has been handed a wildcard to play at the WTA 1000 in Miami, which is scheduled to be held from March 19 to 30. Her last match on tour came in August 2022, when she lost to qualifier Daria Snigur in the first round of the US Open.

Chris Evert has backed Simona Halep to return to the summit of women's tennis

Simona Halep at the 2022 US Open

Eighteen-time Grand Slam singles champion Chris Evert believes Simona Halep has what it takes to return to the top of the WTA Tour once again.

Halep became the first Romanian player to hold the World No. 1 ranking after she finished as the runner-up at the 2017 China Open. She finished the season at the top of the ladder and eventually won her first Grand Slam at Roland-Garros in 2018.

A Wimbledon trophy followed in 2019 and Halep had 24 singles titles to her name before she entered the 2022 US Open. Evert, a former World No. 1 herself, spoke about the Romanian's 'strong character' shortly after the doping ban was overturned and told Romanian outlet iAMsport:

"Simona can certainly return to the top of the world women's tennis. The break period was long, it's true, but she has an extremely strong character. And let's not forget the desire for rematch she has now. That could make the difference."

Halep's last trophy came at the WTA 1000 in Toronto in Aug. 2022 and she was last ranked No. 1 on the singles tour in Jan. 2019.