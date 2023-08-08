Gael Monfils recently expressed his desire to spend more quality time at home with his daughter, Skai.

Monfils staged a comeback in the third set, securing victory over Christopher Eubanks 7-6(3), 6-7(4), 6-1 in the first round at the 2023 Canadian Open. He committed a mere 20 unforced errors, while the American struggled with a staggering 62. Monfils also won 35 percent of points on Eubanks' first serve en route to securing the win.

During the post-match press conference, Gael Monfils expressed that his team, his wife, Elina Svitolina, and everyone else, are eager for him to continue playing. However, he disclosed his desire to allocate more time at home to be with his daughter, Skai.

Monfils acknowledged his extensive 20-year career in professional tennis and expressed his wish to gradually reduce his commitments in order to prioritize quality time with Skai.

"You know, and I feel like my team, my wife, everybody want me to keep playing. But to be honest, you know, when I spend time, you know, at home with my daughter, you know, this is it. To be honest, this is it. It's been 20 years I'm doing that, so this is it for me," Gael Monfils said.

Monfils expressed that Svitolina's young age will allow her to compete for many more years. The 36-year-old, however, affirmed his love for the game, which serves as his motivation to practice diligently.

"My wife is still young. She can compete for many years. So that's why, you know, I told her it's way different where I'm at now. I love the game, so that drive me to motivate me to practice and then go away. But to be honest, home is great too. Home is great too," Gael Monfils added.

"It’s inspiration for many people, and even myself" - Gael Monfils on Elina Svitolina's comeback

Gael Monfils watching Elina Svitolina at the 2022 Adelaide International 2

After taking a break from the WTA Tour to go on maternity leave, Elina Svitolina welcomed her daughter, Skaï, last October.

Svitolina made her comeback at the Charleston Open in April, where she faced a first-round exit. Unfortunately, her performance didn't improve at two ITF events in Switzerland and Portugal, as well as the Madrid Open.

Elina Svitolina then dug deep to reclaim her form. At the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, she orchestrated an impressive semifinal run, ultimately culminating in a triumphant victory at the Strasbourg Grand Prix.

The Ukrainian also left an indelible mark on the Grand Slam stage, reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and advancing even further at the Wimbledon Championships.

When asked about how he felt about watching her reach the final four at the grass Major, Gael Monfils expressed a profound sense of pride. He described her remarkable comeback as a source of inspiration not only for himself but for everyone fortunate enough to witness it.

"[Watching her at Wimbledon was] Great. Great, because I see how much discipline she put in to get back to this level, all the ups and downs. It’s always beautiful to see from the inside. Of course it’s inspiration for many people, and even myself. I feel like that energy, that intensity, it’s nice to see. And of course, I was super proud of her," he stated.

Svitolina most recently participated in the Citi Open in Washington, where she made a quarterfinal exit following a defeat to Jessica Pegula. She will next compete at the 2023 Canadian Open where she will face Danielle Collins in the first round on Tuesday, August 8.