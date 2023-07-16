Gael Monfils penned a heartfelt message for his wife, Elina Svitolina, on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

Monfils and Svitolina started dating in 2019 and got engaged in April 2021. A few months later, on July 16, the couple tied the knot. Last year, Svitolina announced that she was pregnant with her first child, and in October, she gave birth to their baby girl, Skai Monfils.

Over the years, the tennis pros have provided glimpses of their married lives as well as life after embracing parenthood. The power couples often update fans and well-wishers by posting regularly on social media.

On Sunday, July 16, Gael Monfils, a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist, turned to social media to pen down a wholesome message for his wife on their second wedding anniversary.

Reflecting on their two years of married life, the French veteran touched upon the birth of their child, Skai.

"Two years ago, we sealed our love with an ‘I do’, and every day since has been a celebration of that commitment. Last year, our family grew with the arrival of our little princess, Skaï. Her presence brought indescribable joy and added a new dimension to our love."

The 36-year-old continued to thank his wife and his baby girl. Monfils also confessed his immense love for Svitolina.

"On this second wedding anniversary, I am thankful for every moment we’ve spent together, for our love that continues to grow and strengthen. Thank you, my love, and our wonderful Skaï, for making every day special. May our journey of life always be an adventure full of joy and love. My heart overflows with love for you both."

Elina Svitolina also wished Gael Monfils a happy anniversary on her social media account, the Ukrainian posted on Instagram.

"If I know what love is, it is because of you 🥰 happy anniversary mon amour," she wrote on Instagram.

"Gael Monfils and I motivated each other" - Elina Svitolina on her return to the tour after maternity leave

Tennis - Olympics: Day 8

Elina Svitolina returned to the tour in April for the first time since becoming a mother. The former World No. 3 competed at the Charleston Open, where she lost to Yulia Putintseva in the round of 64.

Speaking to the media at that time, the 2023 Wimbledon semifinalist praised her husband for constantly motivating her to return to tennis. She further said that they were preparing themselves for the winter of 2022.

“This winter we both prepared ourselves to come back and compete and it was great because we motivated each other,” Elina Svitolina said. “It's important to have someone who understands your goals.”

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Elina Svitolina reached the semifinals beating Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. However, her fairytale run was ended by eventual winner Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.