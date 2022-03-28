"It’s actually sad how much unnecessary drama is created by people on social media" - Amanda Anisimova rebuffs dating rumors with Matteo Berrettini

Amanda Anisimova recently took to Twitter to slam rumors around her relationship with Italian No. 1 Matteo Berrettini.

Anisimova, who was in Miami for the 2022 Miami Open, attended the Ultra Music Festival in the city on Saturday to catch some of the world's most famous DJs performing live. She was accompanied by fellow players Eugenie Bouchard and Matteo Berrettini, who were seen swaying to the music of David Guetta and Afrojack on their Instagram stories.

Sharapova Family @MySugarpova Does it ever drive you crazy

Just how fast the night changes? Does it ever drive you crazyJust how fast the night changes? https://t.co/huwipSy4A2

A Twitter handle later went on to tweet a picture of Anisimova and Berrettini from one of the concerts, thus igniting speculation that the pair were dating. While some users gave their two cents on the supposed relationship, others opined that they could simply be friends.

A @AnisimovaAmanda @ninjaga20 This is actually crazy. It’s the first time I’ve ever talked to Matteo and even Genie. I just went to some places with my friend in the beginning, and we were all with Dave @ninjaga20 This is actually crazy. It’s the first time I’ve ever talked to Matteo and even Genie. I just went to some places with my friend in the beginning, and we were all with Dave

The 20-year-old, however, did not hold back in rebuffing claims about her relationship with the Italian. She revealed how she had her first conversations with Berrettini and Bouchard during the outing, and that they were all in the company of Miami-based hotelier and businessman, David Grutman.

"This is actually crazy," Anisimova wrote on Twitter. "It’s the first time I’ve ever talked to Matteo and even Genie [Eugenie Bouchard]. I just went to some places with my friend in the beginning, and we were all with Dave."

A @AnisimovaAmanda @ninjaga20 It’s actually sad how much unnecessary drama is created by people on social media, do something good with it instead. Look at what’s going on in the world, instead of making up stupid sh* @ninjaga20 It’s actually sad how much unnecessary drama is created by people on social media, do something good with it instead. Look at what’s going on in the world, instead of making up stupid sh*

Anisimova proceeded to slam the speculation as "unnecessary drama" and urged users to do something substantial with social media instead.

"It’s actually sad how much unnecessary drama is created by people on social media, do something good with it instead," she continued. "Look at what’s going on in the world, instead of making up stupid sh*."

"That’s great for you guys, but we are real people" - Amanda Anisimova to those stirring up dating rumors

carlos #16🔴 @tsitsichard A @AnisimovaAmanda @ninjaga20 This is actually crazy. It’s the first time I’ve ever talked to Matteo and even Genie. I just went to some places with my friend in the beginning, and we were all with Dave @ninjaga20 This is actually crazy. It’s the first time I’ve ever talked to Matteo and even Genie. I just went to some places with my friend in the beginning, and we were all with Dave it was good while it lasted.. we just love drama twitter.com/anisimovaamand… it was good while it lasted.. we just love drama twitter.com/anisimovaamand…

A @AnisimovaAmanda @tsitsichard That’s great for you guys, but we are real people. @tsitsichard That’s great for you guys, but we are real people.

Another user quoted Anisimova's comments and claimed that they love bearing witness to the drama on Twitter. The American replied that it might be fun for the ones spreading rumors but not for those on the receiving end of them.

"It was good while it lasted.. we just love drama," a user tweeted.

"That’s great for you guys, but we are real people," Amanda Anisimova said in reply.

The World No. 41 was handed a first-round exit by Shelby Rogers at the Miami Open earlier this week, while Matteo Berretini announced a last-minute withdrawal from the tournament owing to a right hand injury. Eugenie Bouchard, meanwhile, is still recovering from a shoulder injury she sustained last year and is uncertain about her return to action.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala