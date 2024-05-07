Paula Badosa hilariously disclosed how an intense practice session with close friend Ons Jabeur helped her get through to the round of 64 in the Italian Open. The Spaniard also revealed why she enjoys the company of the Tunisian.

Badosa defeated 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open on Tuesday. The World No. 126 reached her career-high ranking of No. 2 in 2022 but was then sidelined due to a back injury.

Moments after her first-round triumph, the Spaniard was spotted in a post-match interview with Tennis TV.

When asked if the "spanking" given by Jabeur helped her perform well in the match, she gave a tongue-in-cheek response, saying:

"I just saw her team because I know she was here. I was like, thank God your practice yesterday made me play amazing today. I was so aware of everything, aware of the drop shot. She did like 25. I had to do a good recovery after."

Badosa further lavished praise on her friend by highlighting how the World No. 9 provides invaluable support to her.

"But yeah, it is always nice to be next to her. She helps me so much even mentally she is always so positive. Sometimes maybe I am struggling a bit and playing against her also I learn a lot from her. She is so talented so it's nice to share moments with her."

Badosa has officially snapped a six-match losing streak against the top 40 players. It was her first win since defeating Simona Halep at the Miami Open.

Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur had a hilarious message for Aryna Sabalenka

Paulo Badosa and Ons Jabeur recently poked fun at World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a video on social media. Given that Sabalenka had not arrived in Italy, her close friends sent her a hilarious Instagram message. Both Badosa and Jabeur highlighted that the Belarusian was not in Rome and wondered if she was celebrating her birthday in Madrid.

The 26-year-old replied by saying that she would see them soon at the Italian Open. Sabalenka faced world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final. Despite giving a close fight, she lost to the Pole 5-7, 6-4, 6-7(7).

The Belarusian also said (via Punto de Break) that she is eyeing the Italian Open title. The women's singles main draw at the clay-court event has started on May 7.