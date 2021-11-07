"It's always a record when Novak Djokovic walks out to the court" - Chanda Rubin on the Serb's latest groundbreaking feat

Novak Djokovic clinched a record-breaking seventh year-end No. 1 finish on Saturday after beating Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Paris Masters. The Serb earlier shared the record for most No. 1 finishes with America's Pete Sampras, but now has sole ownership of the record.

Former World No. 6 Chanda Rubin has now given her thoughts on Novak Djokovic's latest milestone. While speaking with Tennis Channel on Saturday, Rubin pointed out how impressive it is that Djokovic has managed to achieve as many records as he has in the era of the Big 3.

She also highlighted that the 34-year-old could soon break another record - most Masters 1000 titles - when he walks out to play in Sunday's final against Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic currently has 36 Masters 1000 titles to his name, which is the joint-highest tally ever alongside Rafael Nadal.

"He (Novak Djokovic) can take over the top spot in terms of number of Masters 1000 titles," Rubin said. "I mean it's always a record when Novak Djokovic walks out on to the court."

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed one of the finest seasons of his career in 2021. He won three of the four Majors on offer, while also finishing as the runner-up in the fourth.

In March, the Serb broke Roger Federer's record of most weeks as World No. 1. And in July, he drew level with the Swiss and Rafael Nadal in the all-time Slam race by winning his 20th.

Chanda Rubin lavished praise on Novak Djokovic's season, and opined that the Serb often doesn't get the credit he deserves.

"The opportunity to set a new record - and it's been pretty impressive this year with all the pressure that he had on him, what he was playing under every Major, and he still won three and got to the final of the fourth one," Rubin said. "I don't think we give him enough credit for that, we expect him to do well every time he walks out onto the court."

The American further pointed out that Novak Djokovic can wear down even top players like Hubert Hurkacz. The latter has proven tough to beat for all opponents he has faced this year, but Djokovic managed to outlast him on Saturday.

"But to come through these big moments against players like Hurkacz who are having a career year, who are difficult to beat, (and are) playing some of their best tennis, and Djokovic, he just seems to be able to wear them down and to come in with the right mindset," Rubin added.

Chanda Rubin also believes Djokovic finishing seven years as World No. 1 is a "tremendous achievement" given that he has had to fight for the position with Nadal and Federer in numerous seasons.

"I mean that is a tremendous achievement when you consider he is playing alongside Federer and Nadal who also have been World No. 1s at the end of the year," Rubin said. "It's phenomenal - seven years and counting!"

Novak Djokovic's feat goes up there with Chris Evert winning Majors in 13 consecutive years: Pam Shriver

Chris Evert won Majors in 13 consecutive years

22-time doubles Slam champion Pam Shriver was also part of the discussion on Tennis Channel alongside Chanda Rubin. And Shriver threw her weight behind Rubin's point about Djokovic achieving his milestones in the era of the Big 3.

She opined that the Serb's feat of seven year-end No. 1 finishes is at par with Chris Evert's record of winning at least one Major title 13 years in a row.

Evert won her first Slam in 1974 and the last in 1986. It is pertinent to note, however, that Evert won 18 Majors in 13 years - and not 13 in 13, as Shriver mentioned.

"And the point you made at the end, Chanda, about how it's in the era of the Big 3, for him to have been able to do this year as No. 1 and pass Pete at seven is really incredible," Pam Shriver said. "I think it goes up there with Chris Evert winning 13 Majors in 13 years in a row and some other of our greatest records."

