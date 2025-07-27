  • home icon
  • "It's annoying" - Anna Kalinskaya gets real about challenge of staying calm after beating Emma Raducanu to reach Citi DC Open final

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 07:10 GMT
Anna Kalinskaya and Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty
Anna Kalinskaya recently made her feelings known about staying calm after besting Emma Raducanu to reach the Citi Open final. The Russian player is currently gearing up to compete at the finals of the tournament.

Kalinskaya proved her dominance at the Citi Open semi-final round by claiming an impressive 6-4, 6-3 win over her opponent, Raducanu, on July 26, 2025. Following this win, she is all set to face Leylah Fernandez in the final round, which is slated for July 28, 2025. During the finals, the latter will be pursuing her quest of winning her first WTA title of the season, while Kalinskaya will be vying for the first one of her career.

After winning the semi-final encounter, Kalinskaya sat for a post-match interview, where she was asked about her calm behavior after defeating the Brit. Talking about staying focused and calm while competing and after winning the showdown, Kalinskaya said:

"It's annoying to be honest. It is so tiring when you have so many thoughts. I'm sure that it isn't only at the tennis court, even in life."
Ahead of her endeavor at the Citi Open, the Russian player competed at Wimbledon, where she was overwhelmed by Clara Tauson in the second round with a two straight sets 6-3, 7-6(12).

When Anna Kalinskaya made her feelings known about beating Madison Keys at the Charleston Open

Anna Kalinskaya has not won any singles titles this year so far; however, she has competed in several tournaments, including the Charleston Open in April. This tournament saw her reach the quarterfinals after getting the better of Madison Keys in the round of 16. The Russian claimed a stellar straight two-set victory of 6-2, 6-4 and advanced to the quarterfinals to lock horns with Sofia Kenin.

Following her win against Keys, Kalinskaya spoke to Tennis Channel, where she made her feelings known about her match, appreciating the atmosphere and the crowd that turned in her favor. Opening up about her feelings of competing at Charleston, she said:

"I can say I like green clay, I like Charleston, I like the atmosphere here. I played against Madison here but I could still feel support for myself so the atmosphere was great, fans were great. People were super sweet, lot of kids coming to watch, so yeah I really enjoyed and I'm glad that I have another opportunity tomorrow," said Anna Kalinskaya.
She further reflected on her performance against Keys, saying:

"I started to believe in my second serve more after yesterday. I think the percentage of the first serve was good, as well. And I was trying to make as less mistakes as I can. In some moments, she was playing really aggressive," she added.

Anna Kalinskaya opened her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where she faced an early exit in the first round against Ashlyn Krueger.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
