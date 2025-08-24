"It's annoying" - Helpless Casper Ruud makes frustrations clear with disturbing weed smell taking over US Open courts

Casper Ruud chimed in to make his frustration known on the bothersome hash smell that is annoying him on and off the court at the US Open. Since legalising the possession of Cannabis and its products by those 21 and above in 2021, New York gained a bad reputation for smelling like weed smoke, and Flushing Meadows is no exception.

Even though the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is a smoke-free facility, the Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which is a public park, has no restriction on people smoking hashish. Hence, whenever the wind blows over, the smell also tends to travel inside the stadiums, posing a nuisance for many players.

Ruud joined a list of players, including Maria Sakkari, Nick Kyrgios, and Jelena Ostapenko, and spoke up against the smell that causes hindrance during matches and is uncomfortable. In an interview with Norwegian media outlet NRK TV, the 2025 Madrid Open champion said:

"That's the biggest downside of New York, that the smell is everywhere. Even here at the facility. You just have to accept it, but it's not your favorite smell. I think it's annoying if you're on the field and someone smokes a joint. It's not fun for the players to be tired and at the same time have to inhale the smell of hash. We can't do anything about it unless the law is changed back, but I doubt that will happen."

Casper Ruud has set himself up against Sebastian Ofner in his first-round match at the US Open on Monday, August 25.

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Townsend's witty remark on weed smell at the US Open

Alexander Zverev made a witty remark on the notorious smell that overtook Court 17 during the 2023 US Open. The German, who was seeded 12th that year, had a match scheduled on the court. After his match on court 17 on August 29, he said to the media:

"Court 17 definitely smells like Snoop Dogg's living room. Oh my God, it's everywhere. The whole court smells like weed."

In addition to this remark, Taylor Townsend, who played her second-round match that day on the court, added various wordplays during her post-match press conference to add to the discussion.

"No, Court 17 was lit. Oh, my gosh. Cut that one, too," she said jokingly.

Authorities, however, have concluded that they have not found any evidence of smoking by the attendees during the matches.

