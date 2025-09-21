"It's awesome to see Andre Agassi fired up" - Taylor Fritz on how American breaking character at Laver Cup inspired him during Carlos Alcaraz victory

Taylor Fritz has shared about Andre Agassi breaking his calm character after his win against Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup. Fritz is currently gearing up for his upcoming match in the tournament.

Ad

Fritz and Alcaraz locked horns with each other on August 20 at the Chase Center in the men's singles tournament, where the American got the better of the Spaniard, claiming a 6-3, 6-2 win. Following this win, Fritz sat for a press conference, where he spoke about various aspects of the match, including his team's captain, Agassi's, reaction following the victory.

When asked about how attributable the former player's enthusiastic reaction was to his victory, he revealed that it fired him up as well.

Ad

Trending

"It's awesome to see him fired up. To be honest, I feel like it's been the same -- it's impossible to see either Johnny Mac or Andre getting pumped up during the match and not also really have that fire you up as well. mean, both of them have been very into it on the bench, which I mean, I love. It's tennis legends that are there getting excited about me playing," said Taylor Fritz.

Ad

Andre Agassi is the captain of Team World at the 2025 Laver Cup, which consists of players like Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Alex de Minaur, Joao Fonseca, Alex Michelsen, and Francisco Cerundolo.

Taylor Fritz opens up about his match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup

During the press conference, Taylor Fritz also spoke about his match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup. Revealing his plan for his game, he said that he had a clear idea of how he needed to play at the showdown. Opening up about his knowledge of the court and how it helped his game, he said:

Ad

"Yeah, I think I had a pretty clear idea of what I needed to do going out there. Just how the court is, how the conditions are, it's really slow out there, so I felt like I had to press a little more with just my rally ball just to up my rally ball that I'm hoping to be very consistent with, because if I didn't, I felt like he was going to beat me to the punch and hurt me," said Taylor Fritz.

Ad

Further adding that he did a good job, he said:

"I felt like it was going to be very hard on a surface like this for me to hurt him versus, I felt like it was going to be very easy for him to put me out of position, as opposed to me being able to put him out of position. So I did a really good job with that."

Taylor Fritz opened his season at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round; however, he couldn't advance to the next round after being bested by Gael Monfils. The American has claimed two titles this year so far, including the Boss Open, where he defeated Alexander Zverev, and the Lexus Open, where he prevailed against Jenson Brooksby.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More