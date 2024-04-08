"It's beautiful, I have my mum around and it feels at home" - Grigor Dimitrov on the best aspects of playing at Monte-Carlo Masters

Grigor Dimitrov recently gave his thoughts on being back in Monte-Carlo — his place of residence for more than a decade now.

Dimitrov has been in great form in 2024. Fresh off a runner-up finish at last month's Miami Masters, the Bulgarian won his opener in the Principality in comfortable fashion. He beat local wildcard Valentin Vacherot 7-5, 6-2 on Monday (March 8) to book his place in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Speaking to Tennis Channel's Prakash Amitraj following his win, Grigor Dimitrov spoke briefly about some of the best aspects of playing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The World No. 9 insisted that being home with his mother Maria meant a lot to him, considering he's traveling to different countries for most of the ATP Tour season.

"I think in the past eight days, I have slept over eight hours every single night. Honestly, it's beautiful, I have my mum around and it feels at home. I've been here for over 10 years and everything is so familiar," Grigor Dimitrov said.

"That's all I care about when in the end I'm home, to make sure that it's very natural. The time at home is golden, I don't get the chance to have weeks like that," he added.

Dimitrov will next face either former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini or World No. 66 Miomir Kecmanovic for a place in the third round in Monte-Carlo.

"I need to look forward to whatever is next for me" - Grigor Dimitrov after losing Miami Open final

Grigor Dimitrov hits a backhand at the Miami Open final

Grigor Dimitrov has won 21 of his 26 matches this year. The former World No. 3 won his first title in more than six years at the Brisbane International in January, following which he finished runner-up in Marseille and Miami a few weeks later.

The Bulgarian's most recent defeat to Jannik Sinner in the championship match of the Miami Masters was tough, but he left the tournament with a lot of perspective.

"Yeah, I need to look forward to whatever is next for me. I don't think I have much time to be down on myself," Grigor Dimitrov said during his post-match press conference following the Miami Open final. "I just want to embrace this moment as well. Just as you win, you need to be able to handle matches like that, I think even better than winning those type of matches."

He added that he had his sights set on the European claycourt season while taking pride in his Miami campaign, which saw him down Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev en route to the title clash.

"So I think this is the next step for me. Now we start with the clay, so this is something I'm looking forward to..." he added. "I think, you know, overall it's a very positive two weeks for me."

Dimitrov currently has 21 wins out of 26 matches so far during the 2024 season.

