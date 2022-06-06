"It's not about being the best of the history or the records, what drives me is the passion for the game" - French Open champion Rafael Nadal on what keeps him motivated and competitive

Rafael Nadal continued his record-extending spree at Roland Garros on Sunday, clinching his 14th French Open title and 22nd Major overall after beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the summit clash.

Speaking to the media after his title win, the Mallorcan highlighted the factors that keep driving him to achieve greater heights despite having won as much as he has.

Speaking after his win, Nadal said that he does not chase records or the moniker of 'GOAT' but is motivated by his love for tennis and the overall competition.

"Well, is very simple to understand for me. I don't know, sometimes for you it's a little bit different. It's not about being the best of the history. It's not about the records. It's about I like what I do, you know. I like to play tennis. And I like the competition," Nadal said.

Nadal, who now has two Slams more than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, believes each of the trio achieved laurels they never expected to.

"As I said couple of times in the past, and is not a thing that I repeat, is not the thing that I don't feel for me, we achieved our dreams. Me, Roger, Novak, we achieved things that probably we never expected," Nadal said.

Nadal reiterated that he is driven by his passion and love for tennis and not by the idea of finishing with more Majors than other players.

"For me, what drives me to keep going is not about the competition to try to be the best or to win more Grand Slams than the others," explained Nadal, adding, "What drives me to keep going is the passion for the game, live moments that stays inside me forever, and play in front of the best crowds in the world and the best stadiums. That's drives me, no? And the passion for what I do. Then of course if I don't feel myself competitive, I don't enjoy. So that's it."

"I never considered myself that good" - Rafael Nadal

The Mallorcan during the 2022 French Open final.

During the press conference, when asked if he was perhaps sometimes surprised by his series of mind-boggling achievements, Rafael Nadal answered in the affirmative, pointing out that only arrogant people are not surprised by their achievements.

"Well, for sure surprise is surprise. If don't surprise you win 14 Roland Garros or 22 Grand Slam, is because you are super arrogant. Honestly, no, I am not this kind of guy. I never even dream about achieve the things that I achieved. Honestly, no, I never considered myself that good," said Nadal.

He explained that his foremost goal and mindset is to keep working hard to improve on a regular basis.

"So I am just honestly keep going step by step, practice by practice, and always with a clear goal to improve something. That's my mindset all during all my tennis career, no? Go on court and every practice with the goal to improve something in my game. I don't understand the sport another way," Nadal said.

