"It's the best" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares special moment with daughter Olympia & reveals myriad perks of being a 'girl dad

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 29, 2025 05:26 GMT
The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions - Source: Getty
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian noted the perks of being a girl dad and how spending time with the sweetest girls helped him be a better businessman. He also engaged in a heartfelt conversation with her elder one, Olympia, who adorably tried to convince her father for ice cream.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-owner, wed tennis legend Serena Williams in 2017, the same year the couple welcomed their first child, Olympia Alexis Ohanian, and had their second daughter, Adira, in 2024. Besides managing business, the 41-year-old devotes adequate time to his family, especially spending quality time with his little ones.

Now eight, Olympia often shares kitchen duties with her father, helping him out in baking or making pancakes for breakfast. She also accompanied the latter in Williams' tennis tournaments, and was a special guest at the women-only Athlos in 2024.

In a recent X post, the father and daughter engaged in a heartfelt moment, while the venture capitalist opened up about the perks of being a girl dad to the sweetest daughters.

"Someone asked me, what are some of your favorite parts about being a girl dad It's the best. It is amazing because I get to see what the world is like through the eyes of little girls. It's full of craziness and keep me busy and active. All of my girls are so kind. They've always been so nice to their papa. And I appreciate that. I think only a bad boy can be with you too, but I don't think I could possibly be as sweet as my other girls are. I love being a girl dad. It gives me more empathy. I think it makes me just a better businessman. Even when they're asking for s'mores.."
He then clarified that Olympia was not allowed to indulge in a sweet treat, but rather enjoy pineapple or water. Unhappy with the proposal, the little one wished to have ice cream on a cone, but his father said:

"No, not a cone and a cup. But girl, one scoop, Olympia. One scoop. The littlest scoop."
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been among the leading investors in the women's sporting realm.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, glowed with pride on receiving treats from his daughters

Ohanian and Olympia at the Athlos NYC - (Source: Getty)
Ohanian and Olympia at the Athlos NYC - (Source: Getty)

The expression of love through handmade gifts happens both ways in the Ohanian household. It's not just Ohanian surprising Olympia and Adira with customized pancakes, as the latter two recently treated their father with a pie, accompanied by a handwritten note. Serena Williams' husband shared the picture on his X handle and wrote:

"I'm the luckiest guy"

One of the notes read:

""For you, I made myself, I hope you like it! I miss you and I love you, Olympia, Didi."

Ohanian also introduced her elder daughter to VR gaming and encourages the latter to take the sporting steps of her mother and 23-time Grand Slam titlist, Serena Williams.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

