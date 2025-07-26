  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 26, 2025 07:00 GMT
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is having fun using ChatGPT. On Friday, he tried his hand at using the software to write a "user manual" for his company's new hires.

The Reddit Co-Founder was surprised to learn the outcome of his prompt on ChatGPT. It surprisingly featured the names of her two daughters, Olympia and Adira, and mentioned bringing them snacks.

"Asked ChatGPT to help me write my 'user manual' that we share internally (esp for new hires), based on everything it knows about me, and here’s the TL;DR it wrote: 'This isn’t a job. It’s a quest. Be brave, be fast, be excellent. And maybe… bring snacks for Olympia and Adira'," Ohanian posted on X.
It seems like even ChatGPT knows what's important to Ohanian. Serena Williams' husband has always promoted and prioritized spending time with his daughters and family over spending time at work.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets creative with pancakes for daughters Olympia and Adira

ChatGPT might have gathered information about Alexis Ohanian from his previous posts on X, where he has spoken about the tradition he follows at home of preparing customized pancakes for his two daughters, Olympia and Adira. Serena Williams' husband calls this adorable ritual #PapaPancakes and has shared several posts in the past regarding this.

What began as Ohanian crafting pancakes for Olympia has evolved into a sweet tradition. Now, even Olympia joins or leads the creation process. Recently, the seven-year-old made a pancake spelling her name, complete with a charming mirrored-letter mishap during an early drawing attempt. Ohanian posted on X:

"Jr was working that griddle this morning! #PapaPancakes about to be OlympiaPancakes — what a great big sister."
Ohanian has described this tradition as a major win over any of the achievements he has had while working in his company. He wrote:

"💪 My career really took off once I left reddit and if my kids are the only people who remember me for anything - and it's my pancakes - that's a major W."

Every Sunday morning, the tradition is followed. While Olympia has already gotten into it, it won't be long before Serena Williams and Ohanian's second daughter, Adira, is also old enough to join in on the fun.

