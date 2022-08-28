"It's beyond inappropriate, as the video progressed it got worse and worse" - Fans erupt over coach's actions while celebrating with 16-year-old US Open qualifier Sara Bejlek

Sixteen-year-old Czech player Sara Bejlek made big strides in her career by reaching the 2022 US Open main draw. However, an inappropriate moment during her victory celebrations with her coaching team after the final qualifying match left those watching in shock.

The young player from the Czech Republic defeated Heather Watson in a tough three-setter to reach her maiden Grand Slam main draw and walked over to her coaching team to celebrate the momentous occasion. A video making the rounds on social media shows members of Sara Bejlek's team, including her father and coach, involved in a highly inappropriate gesture.

The so-called 'celebration' drew the wrath of tennis fans who watched the video and highlighted the problem with those actions. While some pointed out that the manner of the celebration is "appropriate" and "normal" in some cultures, others stressed that nothing justifies such "creepy hugs."

"There's absolutely no reason to touch a 16yo girl on her butt like that. It's beyond inappropriate. As the video progressed it got worse and worse. And that's not because I see her as "sexual object" or am projecting as some in comments and quotes are alluding," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"There's absolutely no reason to touch a 16yo girl on her butt like that. It's beyond inappropriate. As the video progressed it got worse and worse. And that's not because I see her as "sexual object" or am projecting as some in comments and quotes are alluding," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another fan urged the WTA and relevant authorities to look into the matter more seriously.

"The wta needs to look into these especially since these young girls are traveling w men from a very young age. also yall can say its the dad or wtv but does your dad touch your bum like that," read another tweet.

Here are a few more reactions to the celebration video involving Sara Bejlek after her win in the US Open qualifiers:

"Yeah, I'm sorry, I don't care if it's her dad, dad/coach, relative etc. you shouldn't be doing this by patting her on the behind numerous times. I don't want to hear if they do it "there." They travel enough probably to know it's not viewed as appropriate. She's 16!!! Not 6!" another fan commented.

"This is inappropriate even if it's her dad/coach or anyone else. It's really disgusting that some people are defending like it's their culture," another user wrote.

She’s 16 Creepy coaches #WTA She’s 16 Creepy coaches #WTA #USOpen #Bejlek She’s 16 😳😱 https://t.co/8ORvrHTVkX What the..This is inappropriate even if it's her dad/coach or anyone else. It's really disgusting that some people are defending like it's their culture.. Huh What the.. 😑 This is inappropriate even if it's her dad/coach or anyone else. It's really disgusting that some people are defending like it's their culture.. Huh😑 twitter.com/TheBoiledEgg/s…

Sara Bejlek's progress at the US Open 2022

Bejlek at the 2022 French Open - Day 13

Sara Bejlek stunned Kristina Mladenovic, who was the 14th seed in the women's singles qualifying draw, in her opening match of the 2022 US Open qualifiers, with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory. Bejlek then moved into the final match of qualifying with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Priscilla Hon. In the final match, Bejlek lost the opening set against former British No. 1 Heather Watson, but stormed back to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Sara Bejlek will face Liudmila Samsonova in the first round of the main draw on Monday.

She will face Liudmila Samsonova in the first round of the main draw on Monday. The youngster could face 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez if she makes it through to the second round, and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in she makes it into the third round.

Sara Bejlek is the youngest player in the main draw at the 2022 US Open. She is currently at No. 209 in the WTA rankings and has won four singles titles so far on the ITF circuit.

