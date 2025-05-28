"It’s a big commitment financially" - Casper Ruud explains why he won't make private chef ‘investment’

Casper Ruud shared how he manages his expenses during tournaments, as he continues his winning form at the ongoing French Open. The Norwegian recently came fresh off of his first Masters 1000 title win in Madrid and, since then, has been displaying promising performances on clay.

Ad

In his first round clash at the tournament, he swung past Albert Ramos-Viñolas with a straight set victory and reminisced about the challenges he faced during his campaign in Paris last year. He had to exit the tournament after a defeat to Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, but was struck with a gastrointestinal illness that afflicted him for two weeks.

Casper Ruud elaborated how it is quite easy to catch a disease of that sort due to the hectic travel schedule, which entails a change in food habits as well. Ruud also shed light on how this challenge will continue to persist as it is financially straining to get a private place and a private chef during tours.

Ad

Trending

“That’s an investment that I’ve thought about in the past, but it’s practically quite hard because you would need a place with a kitchen, to have fresh food all the time. It’s not easy at all,” he said.

“Hotels are more practical for us because if you lose, you can just check out and leave. If you’re renting a private place, you need to rent it for the whole stay...It’s a pretty big commitment financially to do that. I haven’t found the budget for it and the need for it,” added Casper Rudd. (via Tennis.com)

Ad

He revealed another trick that helps him figure out which places to eat at in the different cities that he plays in.

Casper Ruud's foolproof method for picking safe restaurants on tour

Casper Ruud during the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

During the same interview with Tennis.com, Casper Ruud revealed how he picks a meal spot while he tours throughout the year, in order to not risk his health. His method includes refreshing his memory to go back to places he has already been to avoid poisoning or illness.

Ad

“You’re always thinking, where did I go last year and didn’t get sick? I’ll go back to that restaurant, probably," he said.

On the tennis side of things, he will be taking on Nuno Borges in his second round match at the Roland Garros and looks to keep building his strength on clay surfaces.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More