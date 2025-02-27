"It's blood money" - John McEnroe's son Kevin makes his position clear on mother Tatum O'Neal not being in her father's will

John McEnroe and his ex-wife Tatum O'Neal's son Kevin opened up about his mother not being in her father's will. The divorced couple is reuniting for their son's wedding.

Ad

McEnroe and O'Neal got married in 1986 and had three children together. However, they got divorced in 1994 as they accused each other of drug use. Initially, the couple had joint custody of their kids, Kevin, Sean, and Emily; however, it was later taken away from O'Neal, citing her heroin addiction, which has been cured now.

The ex-couple is set to reunite after a very long time for their son's wedding. Ahead of this, O'Neal sat for a conversation with Variety and spoke about various aspects of her life. She also talked about her father, Ryan O'Neal's death and how she wasn't included in his will.

Ad

Trending

Tatum was devastated after learning that she wasn't in her father's will. Her son, Kevin, made his feelings known about the situation, saying:

"It's blood money. I think the best revenge is your own success."

O'Neal has navigated various adversities in her life, including drugs, career struggles, a heart stroke, and more. During these tough times, she lived off the money from investments that she had made when she was young. After undergoing these struggles alone, she found out that her father did not leave her anything in his will.

Ad

When John McEnroe's ex-wife Tatum O'Neal opened up about the dynamics with the tennis legend after their divorce

In 2004, John McEnroe's ex-wife, Tatum O'Neal, sat in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she opened up about her relationship with McEnroe after their divorce. Revealing that they communicated only through their kids, she said that even 10 years after the divorce, they were involved in drama.

Ad

"We're divorced 10 years and it's still a long story because we're still deep into a psychic drama, he and I. It's a very difficult communication, through our kids, you know, and God bless how well they've turned out," said John McEnroe's ex-wife.

The actress appeared in an interview with CBS News in 2020, where she spoke about her changed thoughts on McEnroe and revealed that she was delighted to see him happy with his new wife, Patty Smyth.

Ad

"Perhaps not. I was loved, I was cared for. That's it, that's what one wants, isn't it, in a marriage? I've never met anyone who even comes close to my ex-husband. He's happier, and I'm happy for him. And that makes me happy," she said.

In a recent interview, John McEnroe's ex-wife said that her "anger is gone" ahead of reuniting with him before their son's wedding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback