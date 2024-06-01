"It s*cks to lose... I probably don't like, but I'm never mad": Coco Gauff opens up on playing against Jessica Pegula and other friends on tour

Coco Gauff recently discussed her experience of facing close friends on the tour. The third-seed comprehensively defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

The American maintained firm control of the match from the start, thoroughly dominating Yastremska in the first set. Gauff then secured a double-break lead in the second set and saved two break points in her subsequent service game.

After the match, Gauff attended a press conference where she was asked about her experience playing against close friends on the tour. Gauff explained that playing against friends on tour wasn't particularly difficult for her.

"I think for me it's not really that difficult. So many times with Jess we've played and had to play doubles right after and we don't take any feelings on the court. I mean, yeah it s*cks to lose but you're not mad at, you're never even when I am playing a friend or even somebody I probably don't like as much I'm never mad at them after I lose a match it's more 'So what you can do better,'" Gauff said (6:28).

Gauff further noted that most players on tour, including Dayana Yastremska, handle competition well, maintaining friendly interactions off the court.

"So I think most of the girls I would say 99% of the girls on tour are very easy mind, when it comes to playing. Even like Dayana, who I wouldn't necessarily say we're like super close friends but we talk sometimes and I played her after Madrid and I saw her niece. She was like 'Do you want to go dinner or go shopping together,'"the American said.

Coco Gauff emphasized that most female players adopt a competitive mindset on the court while maintaining friendly relationships off the court. She further explained why this approach is essential to avoid a miserable experience.

"I think all the girls are in that mindset of just going hard at it on the court and then being fine off the court, which I think that's what you have to do in this life because these are your friends or co-workers for the next 10-15 years so you better get along or it's going to be miserable."

Coco Gauff recently reflected on life's normalcy despite Major wins and setbacks

Coco Gauff in action at the Canadian Open

After her first-round triumph at the French Open, Coco Gauff revealed that her life didn't change drastically after the 2022 French Open final loss, and neither did it change after she won the 2023 US Open. Despite high expectations for life-changing moments, she realized that win or lose, life remains normal. Coco Gauff was quoted as saying [4:51]:

"Yeah I will say that honestly after the US Open it changed but not that much. I felt like if I went in the previous times going into Grand Slams thinking my life would change in my first final, and then when I lost, the sun rose the next day, there was no demons, there was no fire, the earth wasn't on fire. "

"Everything was fine. And the same thing when I won, there wasn't, I wasn't living in heaven. The next day even I was very happy, don't get me wrong, but my life didn't change. I still you know I went back to my grandparents' home and I was like this is all normal," she added.

Before defeating Yastremska, Coco Gauff registered straight-set wins over Julia Avdeeva and Tamara Zidansek. She will next take on Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the fourth round of the French Open, with the winner facing either Ons Jabeur or Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals.