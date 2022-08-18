“It's conflicting because I don't know how I feel about making special exceptions just for one person” - Taylor Fritz on Novak Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccine controversy ahead of US Open 2022

Novak Djokovic has been the subject of heated discussions over the last few weeks as the tennis season heads towards the US Open. Djokovic has made headlines regularly since winning the Wimbledon title in July. He remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to take the vaccine.

The government of the United States of America has made it mandatory for foreign travelers to show proof of vaccination in order to enter the country. With Canada also having similar rules, the 35-year-old has been forced to miss the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters during the US Open swing.

Several players, fans, pundits and even politicians have voiced their opinions, with the latest being American professional tennis player Taylor Fritz. Speaking at his post-match press conference following the win against Nick Kyrgios in Cincinnati, Fritz was asked for his opinion on Djokovic.

The 24-year-old was almost diplomatic in his reply, stating that he understood both sides of the argument.

“It's tough. I think on one side of it, like I think it's tough to make certain exceptions to the rules for certain people. I don't know how I feel about that, but then, at the same time, it's like, I mean, we're not the most COVID-safe country in general with, you know, how we are doing things. So it does seem like, you know, what's the harm of letting the best player in the world come play the US Open?” he said.

“But like I said, at the same time, it's conflicting, because I don't know how I feel about making special exceptions just for one person just because of who they are. So I see both sides of the argument, to be honest. It's tough to, you know, differentiate obviously,” he added.

Danny 🐊 @DjokovicFan_



It is heartwarming to see so many rally around him.



It would be a win for tennis and humanity if Djokovic gets to play the US Open. Novak Djokovic is getting support from people all over the world. He is a legend on and off the court.It is heartwarming to see so many rally around him.It would be a win for tennis and humanity if Djokovic gets to play the US Open. Novak Djokovic is getting support from people all over the world. He is a legend on and off the court.It is heartwarming to see so many rally around him. 😍It would be a win for tennis and humanity if Djokovic gets to play the US Open.

When asked if he would like to see Djokovic competing at the New York Major, the World No. 13 was cheeky in his reply.

“It's good for every player if Novak is not in the draw,” he said with a smile. “I don't know. Novak is one of the only people on tour that I have never beaten, so I don't know.”

The new CDC ruling and what it means for Novak Djokovic's US Open participation

Novak Djokovic remains hopefuly of participating in the 2022 US Open.

Novak Djokovic's hopes of participating in the US Open received a small boost after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its COVID-19 guidelines in the USA.

The agency stated in its updated guidelines that unvaccinated individuals should no longer be treated any differently than vaccinated ones. People who have been exposed to coronavirus are no longer required to quarantine and screening for unsymptomatic carriers is no longer necessary.

However, it does not guarantee the 21-time Major winner's participation in the year’s final Grand Slam as the change in rules extends only to US citizens. It has not been explicitly stated that the rule changes also apply to people entering from other countries.

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl

This makes ZERO SENSE! Djokovic’s personal health decision puts NO ONE in harm’s way! Let him play!

radio.foxnews.com/2022/08/16/let… Now that the CDC has changed its guidelines to treat the vaxxed and unvaxxed the same, why the heck is tennis star Novak Djokovic still barred from playing?This makes ZERO SENSE! Djokovic’s personal health decision puts NO ONE in harm’s way! Let him play! Now that the CDC has changed its guidelines to treat the vaxxed and unvaxxed the same, why the heck is tennis star Novak Djokovic still barred from playing?This makes ZERO SENSE! Djokovic’s personal health decision puts NO ONE in harm’s way! Let him play!radio.foxnews.com/2022/08/16/let…

