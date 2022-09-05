"It's crazy good how they can keep playing at this age after so many titles and so many great results" - Simona Halep on Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Simona Halep entered the 2022 US Open on the back of a title win at the 2022 Canadian Open. However, her campaign didn't go as planned as Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur eliminated her in the first round, which was the biggest surprise of the first day of action at Flushing Meadows.

The Romanian's hopes of winning a third Grand Slam singles title abruptly got dashed as she succumbed to a 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 loss to the World No. 124.

qualifier Daria Snigur defeats No. 7 Simona Halep in three sets! We have our first massive upset of the #USOpen qualifier Daria Snigur defeats No. 7 Simona Halep in three sets! We have our first massive upset of the #USOpen 🇺🇦 qualifier Daria Snigur defeats No. 7 Simona Halep in three sets! https://t.co/pz2ZqrhufX

Following her defeat, the former World No. 1 appeared in an interview with Match Point Canada where she discussed tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. She praised the Williams sisters and noted that it is remarkable that they continue to compete regardless of their age and put up a fight in each match that they take part in.

"It's impressive, the whole admiration is for them. I mean it's crazy good how they can keep playing at this age after so many titles and so many great results. Yeah, it's impressive. I really admire the fact that they keep playing and they still fight for every match that they play," Simona Halep said.

In terms of whether she’ll be playing at 40, she laughed and said, “I don’t think so but let’s take it year but year!” We had Simona Halep on @MatchPointCAN recently and I asked what most impressed her with Serena and Venus Williams over the course of this past summer.In terms of whether she’ll be playing at 40, she laughed and said, “I don’t think so but let’s take it year but year!” We had Simona Halep on @MatchPointCAN recently and I asked what most impressed her with Serena and Venus Williams over the course of this past summer. In terms of whether she’ll be playing at 40, she laughed and said, “I don’t think so but let’s take it year but year!” https://t.co/zc2bddGCSW

Serena Williams recently crashed out of the third round of the US Open 2022 at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic in what was most likely the last match of her career.

Even though the star hasn't made her retirement official yet, there is a high chance that the 23-time Grand Slam winner won't be taking part in any more matches. Her older sister Venus Williams, however, hasn't announced her retirement plans yet.

"I think it’s time to stop tennis because she has a life ahead" - Simona Halep on Serena Williams' retirement

Serena Willimas (L) and Simona Halep at the 2021 Australian Open

Simona Halep also discussed Serena Williams' retirement in detail in a press conference held during the 2022 Canadian Open. Halep believes it's time for the 40-year-old to retire from the sport she has played for nearly two decades, given the fact that she has other priorities in life now.

"We’re going to miss her, but I think she has many other things, important things in life to go through. So, I think it’s time to stop tennis because she has a life ahead," Simona Halep said.

"She’s (Serena Williams) done unbelievable things in tennis and is going to be the best for all, like forever, I think. Nobody’s going to touch the level that she touched," she reiterated.

