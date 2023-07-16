"It's crazy that Novak Djokovic said that" - Carlos Alcaraz on Serb's assessment of his game after Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz ousted Novak Djokovic in a titanic tussle in the Wimbledon final, prevailing in five sets after four hours and 43 minutes of pulsating tennis. The performance has once again made the tennis world, including Djokovic himself, sit up and take notice of the youngster's remarkable talents.

During his post-match press conference, Djokovic pointed out the "complete" nature of his opponent's game — going as far as to say that he possesses the best qualities of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and his own self.

Calling the Serb's assessment "crazy", Alcaraz said he was not thinking about his game in those terms and wanted to be a complete "Carlos Alcaraz" over anything else.

The youngster, however, agreed with Djokovic's comments on him being a complete player — saying that he felt like he had both the physical and mental strength and the shots needed to win on the big stage.

"It's crazy that Novak Djokovic say that, honestly," Alcaraz said. "But I consider myself a really complete player. I think I have the shots, the strength physically, the strength mentally enough to (indiscernible) these situations."

"I don't know. Probably he's right," he continued. "But I don't want to think about it. I'm going to think that I'm full Carlos Alcaraz, let's say, but probably I have some great ability from every player."

"Right now is the happiest moment of my life" - Carlos Alcaraz after beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final

Further reflecting on his win over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcaraz said it was the happiest moment of his life and that was probably going to stay the same for the foreseeable future.

"Well, right now, yeah, is the happiest moment of my life, that's for sure," Alcaraz said. "Probably in five years will change. Right now, I'm 20, I didn't live too many situations like this, so I'm going to enjoy this moment. Making history that I did today, it's, yeah, the happiest moment of my life. I think it's not going to change for a long time."

Alcaraz added that he had been dreaming of this moment, beating Novak Djokovic and winning the Wimbledon title, ever since he started playing tennis. He then went on to reiterate that the victory in the summit clash felt like the biggest moment of his life.

"Yeah, like beating Novak, winning Wimbledon Championship is something that I dream about since I start to playing tennis," he continued. "That's why is the biggest moment of my life."

