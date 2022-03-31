It's crazy to think that somebody that's in Novak Djokovic's position is going to stick to his guns, I find that incredibly admirable: Rob Steckley

Canadian tennis coach Rob Steckley recently lauded Novak Djokovic's dedication to his life principles, explaining how it takes a great deal of courage for someone, especially in the Serb's position, to go against the tide.

Steckley is a former tennis pro who has found more success as a coach. He has coached the likes of Lucie Safarova and Denis Shapovalov, among others.

Speaking on one of the recent episodes of the tennis podcast Match Point Canada, the 42-year-old coach pointed out how Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have exemplary longevity.

"Nadal and Djokovic are incredible at being able to stay out on the road," Steckley began. "I think they're at a different stage in their career or whatever, they want to accomplish different things."

Turning his attention towards Djokovic's disinclination towards getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Steckley hailed the Serb's bravado for standing by his beliefs. The Canadian explained that it takes a greater deal of courage for Djokovic to stick to his beliefs given that as an ambassador of the sport, his actions always come under scrutiny.

"So, those two people now you have Djokovic who is sticking to his beliefs on you know against, what was it, not getting fully vaccinated? I'm definitely not statistically inclined so bear with me, but I do know that his beliefs are something that he believes in and that's what he stands by and it's crazy to think that somebody that's in his position is going to stick to his guns amongst everything that's happening against the world. So he's basically going against it. I find that also incredibly admirable," Steckley added.

Novak Djokovic has time and again stressed that he is opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine even though he does not consider himself to be an anti-vaxxer. He was deported from Australia ahead of this year's opening Slam, as it was feared that his anti-vaccination stance would fuel similar emotions in the island nation.

"I have the utmost respect for Novak Djokovic" - Rob Steckley

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia earlier this year.

During the podcast, Rob Steckley highlighted how he holds Novak Djokovic in the utmost regard for staying true to his words and beliefs. Steckley believes that "humanity" is about staying true to oneself, which is why his respect for the Serb grew manifold after the events in Australia this year.

"I have the utmost respect for him and I think a lot of people questioned that at the beginning but when you really know his story and his beliefs that I think that's what humanity is all about right, that's what he believes in," Rob Steckley said. "And I gained a lot of respect after listening to his story in Australia."

