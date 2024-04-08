"It's Danielle Collins, Nelly Korda, and Caitlin Clark's world right now"- Jessica Pegula delights over "fun times" for women's sports

Jessica Pegula recently congratulated and commemorated the performances of other women athletes in their respective fields which included tennis player Danielle Collins, golfer Nelly Korda, and college basketball player Caitlin Clark.

All three American women mentioned are at the moment enjoying unparalleled success in their respective sports. Caitlin Clark recently scored 30 points in the NCAA division college basketball final and leads the all-time scoring charts in the division.

Nelly Korda has been the flagbearer of American golf in the LPGA tour. The American golfer is currently on an envious streak of three LPGA titles that have earned her a spot in the history books in women's golf.

Danielle Collins, in her last season as a professional tennis player, bagged the unique double of the Miami Open and the Charleston Open titles. This feat was last achieved by Serena Williams in 2013.

Jessica Pegula commemorated the performances of these wonderful athletes on X (formerly Twitter) and stated that their accomplishments had filled her timeline on social media.

"I feel like it’s Danielle Collins, Nelly Korda, and Caitlin Clark’s world right now because that’s my whole timeline. What a fun time for women’s sports," Pegula wrote on X.

Jessica Pegula is yet to win a title in 2024

Jessica Pegula at the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open 2024

Jessica Pegula is currently ranked fifth in the world rankings. However, the American player is yet to win a title this season.

Pegula had some upset losses earlier in the season. She suffered a shock loss at the hands of Clara Burel in the second round of the Australian Open. Pegula suffered a similar early-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open. However, she progressed to the quarterfinals at the Miami Open where she lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

In her most recent tournament at the Charleston Open, Pegula was the top seed and one of the favorites to win the title. She won an excellent match against former World No. 1 and Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals. In a remarkable comeback effort, Pegula overcame multiple match points to snatch an improbable victory. However, she lost in the semifinals to Daria Kasatkina.

Jessica Pegula recently made significant changes to her coaching staff when she parted ways with her long-time coach David Witt. The American player has now engaged the services of Mark Knowles and Mark Merklein. She admitted that there was a bit of adjustment involved in the new relationship.

"It's been good. It's definitely an adjustment" said Pegula in an interview with the Tennis Channel.

