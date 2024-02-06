"It's a different time with much more assent on social media vs in 2008" - Ana Ivanovic offers advice to Jannik Sinner on dealing with newfound fame

Ana Ivanovic has offered prudent advice to Jannik Sinner on how to best deal with fame. While the Italian has been a top 10 player since 2021, winning the 2024 Australian Open has propelled his popularity to newer heights.

Sinner's final appearance at the 2024 Australian Open got off to a disastrous start. The Italian was outwitted by Russian Daniil Medvedev across the first two sets. However, Sinner raised his level in the third set and ultimately turned the tables on Medvedev to win his first Grand Slam title.

The Italian is now the fifth-most followed ATP player on Instagram. His Australian Open triumph saw the number of his Instagram followers increase to a whopping 2.4 million. Sinner was also congratulated by the Pope and met the Italian Prime Minister as well.

Former WTA World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic can relate to what Sinner is going through as she found overnight recognition following her 2008 French Open title. In an interview with Ubitennis, Ivanovic opened up about how social media has changed the concept of fame nowadays compared to her time at the top of tennis.

"Now it is a different time with much more assent on social media vs in 2008," she said.

Ivanovic also shed light on what Sinner needs to do to deal with fame the right way.

"I think the most important is to follow his path and his training, but I am sure he is doing that. He has a good team and support system behind him, so he can focus on his goals and rhythm," she added.

Jannik Sinner set to appear in a high-profile exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 15

In October 2024, Saudi Arabia will play host to an exhibition tournament named the '6 Kings Slam'. The confirmed lineup includes Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Holger Rune.

The tournament is set to be a part of Riyadh Season, an entertainment and cultural festival backed by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Sinner being roped in for the '6 Kings Slam' is further proof of the Italian's meteoric rise following his Australian Open exploits. However, it remains to be seen how the exhibition will be scheduled as October tends to be a busy month for ATP players.

Both the Paris and Shanghai Masters are scheduled for October this year. Additionally, both tournaments are mandatory.