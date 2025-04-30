"It’s difficult unless you’re Nadal, Federer, Djokovic or Alcaraz" - Marta Kostyuk sends sweet message to crowd after late finish at Madrid Open

Marta Kostyuk scored a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round of the Madrid Open 2025 on Tuesday, April 29. The two contested one of the final matches of the day and despite the late start, plenty of spectators stuck around to see the two slugging it out until the very end.

Kostyuk was very touched by this and acknowledged the same during her on-court interview after her victory. She thanked the crowd for staying so late into the night and on a lighter note, added that they usually stay back only for the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, or Carlos Alcaraz these days.

"It's my seventh year here. So it's very nice, I mean I love Madrid and I love this city and so far it's my best round this year. I’m very happy the crowd stayed. I know it’s late. Thank you for staying. When you play late matches, it’s difficult to keep the crowd unless you’re Rafa, Roger, Novak, or Carlos in this case. Yeah, I'm very happy to be in the quarterfinals" Kostyuk said.

Kostyuk had a 1-5 record at the Madrid Open prior to this year's edition. She has now overturned her dismal record in the Spanish capital with a career-best run at the venue. She beat Emma Raducanu and Veronika Kudermetova in three sets before her routine win over Potapova. Her reward for beating the Russian is a quarterfinal date with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Marta Kostyuk to face Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open 2025

Marta Kostyuk at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Marta Kostyuk will lock horns with top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open 2025 on Wednesday, April 30. The latter beat Peyton Stearns 6-2, 6-4 to book her place in the last eight.

This will be the third career meeting between them. Sabalenka won both of their previous matches in straight sets. She won their very first showdown at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 and followed it up with her next victory at the French Open 2023.

Sabalenka is a two-time Madrid Open champion. She came quite close to winning her third title last year but squandered three championship points against Iga Swiatek in the final. She has never lost in the middle rounds in Madrid. She has either left the tournament without winning a single match or gone all the way to the final.

Kostyuk, meanwhile, will aim to continue her career-best run in Madrid. She's bidding to make the last four at a WTA 1000 tournament for the second time following her previous semifinal finish at the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

