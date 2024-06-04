"It's disappointing" - Despite joy of becoming new World No. 1, Jannik Sinner laments Novak Djokovic's French Open 2024 withdrawal

Jannik Sinner regretted Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the 2024 French Open. The Italian's comments came after it was confirmed that he will be the new World No. 1 when the ATP Rankings are updated on June 10.

On June 3, Djokovic advanced to the last eight of Roland-Garros after surviving a scare against Francisco Cerundolo. The Serb had a knee issue and took a medical break during the match. He was on the verge of losing but quickly bounced back to win 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Later, the 24-time Grand Slam champion cast doubt over his participation in the quarterfinals during the post-match press conference. His MRI scan on June 4 revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee, forcing him to withdraw from the Claycourt Slam and handing his opponent Casper Ruud a free ticket to the semifinals.

"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from #rolandgarros," Djokovic shared via his Instagram account. "I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation."

"I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and sincerely thank the incredible fans for all of the love and continued support. See you soon. With love and gratitude, Nole," he added.

Djokovic's withdrawal ensured that Jannik Sinner would become the first Italian man to sit atop the ATP Rankings following the conclusion of the French Open. While Sinner was happy about his latest milestone, he couldn't help but express his 'disappointment' over the Serb's unfortunate situation and wished him a 'speedy recovery.'

After overcoming Grigor Dimitrov on June 4 to advance to the last four of the Paris Slam, Sinner said during his on-court interview:

"First of all, it's everyone's dream to become No. 1 in the world. And, the other way, seeing Novak [Djokovic] retiring and here I think it's for everyone, disappointing. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Jannik Sinner after reaching French Open 2024 SF: "It's a special moment"

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2024 French Open

During his on-court interview following his quarterfinal victory over Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 French Open, Jannik Sinner expressed his delight at reaching the semifinals in a Grand Slam tournament where he had previously 'struggled.'

"I try to not think so much about this because this is a tournament where I used to struggle, especially in the last 2 years. So, I am happy to be in the semifinals. I am going to enjoy it. I will try to play my best tennis that I can," Sinner said.

The 22-year-old also thanked his team, the crowd, and those in Italy who were rooting for him:

"Thanks to my team that they all this process possible because without them, it's impossible. It's a special moment for me and I am very happy to share this with you guys, all the guys who are watching at home, especially from Italy."

Jannik Sinner will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four on June 7.

