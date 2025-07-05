"It's disappointing" - Emma Raducanu questions costly Hawkeye error on contentious point in Wimbledon loss to Aryna Sabalenka

Emma Raducanu has called out the electronic line calling system in place at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Raducanu's criticism stemmed from a contentious point awarded to reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka during the pair's high-profile third-round clash at the grass Major on Friday, July 4.

The 2021 US Open women's singles champion went blow for blow with the Belarusian for the most part of the match. At times, Raducanu even found herself in the ascendancy. Despite her excellent performance, Sabalenka elevated her game when it mattered most. The three-time Major champion won the first set 7-6(6), but it was in the second set where the controversial point was played.

Aryna Sabalenka, serving 2-4 down and 15-0 up in the game, hit a serve that was called in by the electronic line calling system. However, upon second viewing, it seemed the ball had actually landed out. Emma Raducanu, puzzled at the point being awarded to the World No. 1, asked the chair umpire:

"You saw it out as well, right?"

However, not having the authority to overrule the decision made by the newly-introduced electronic line calling system at SW19, the chair umpire couldn't do much about the situation. Sabalenka went on to win not only the game, but also staged a spirited fightback to ultimately register a 6-4 second-set victory and sealed her progress to the fourth round. Later, at her post-match press conference, Raducanu spoke up about the incident.

"I mean that call was like, for sure, out. It's kind of disappointing at Wimbledon here that the calls can be so wrong, but for the most part it's been okay," the WTA No. 40 said.

She also suggested that the electronic line calling system had made a few erratic decisions spanning her first and second-round wins at SW19.

'It's just like I've had a few in my other matches too that have been very wrong. So, I don't know. Hopefully they can fix that," she added.

Emma Raducanu opened up on drawing "confidence" from display against Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025

Emma Raducanu (Source: Getty)

Reflecting on her encouraging showing against the reigning No. 1 on Centre Court, Emma Raducanu said during her post-match press conference:

"It does give me confidence because I think the problem before was that I felt like I was gulfs away from the very top. Having a match like that where I had chances in both sets, it does give me confidence. At the same time, it’s very difficult to take right now."

Sabalenka herself praised Raducanu in the aftermath of their clash, boldy predicting a return to the WTA top 10 for the Brit.

The top-seeded Belarusian's next challenge at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships is a fourth-round outing against No. 24 seed Elise Mertens. Meanwhile, Raducanu will now turn her attention towards the North American summer hardcourt swing.

