  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wimbledon 2025
  • "Just looks so wrong"; "Soulless" - No line judges at Wimbledon after AI takeover rubs fans the wrong way on Day 1

"Just looks so wrong"; "Soulless" - No line judges at Wimbledon after AI takeover rubs fans the wrong way on Day 1

By Rudra Biswas
Published Jun 30, 2025 13:02 GMT
Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Day 1 of Wimbledon invites controversy for use of AI line-calling system | Image Source: Getty

The 2025 edition of Wimbledon has overseen a major change, choosing to employ electronic line-calling instead of line judges. This decision to stray from tradition hasn't gone down all too well in the tennis community, many of whom have advocated for matches to be called by line judges.

Ad

The English Major kicked off Day 1's proceedings with Electronic Line-Calling (ELC) on all courts, which meant that for the first time in 148 years, it would not be using line judges on its courts for "Out" and "Fault"' calls. Several other tournaments have also moved to automated line-calling systems recently, including the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the Stuttgart Open.

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) have since been irked by AI-powered technology's inclusion at the third Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Day one and the rise of the robot line judges is facing opposition," a journalist reported on X (formerly Twitter).
Ad

One fan rued the absence of the suited line judges while speaking out about the "wrong" optics of the above move.

"Without line judges #Wimbledon just looks so wrong," one fan wrote on X.
Ad

Another fan, meanwhile, blasted the All England Club for their apparent "utter woke nonsense".

"No line judges at @Wimbledon this year, Utter woke nonsense 😭," they suggested.

One more fan insisted that machines making the on-court calls was "soulless" relative to actual line-calling by humans.

"Not to sound like a reform voter but #wimbledon needs to bring back the line judges, game's soulless when the decisions are made by cameras," they wrote.
Ad
Ad

A few others emphasized how the grasscourt Major's decision to break away from tradition had upset them.

"The All England Club has gone for tiresome AI faux accuracy over beautiful human frailty," one fan claimed.
"We want our country back, We want line judges back, Enough is enough," a Reform MP wrote.
"Call me a traditionalist but Wimbledon isn’t the same without the line judges," another suggested.
Ad

Wimbledon CEO Sally Bolton defends decision to shun line judges

Carlos Alcaraz and Fabio Fognini walk onto Centre Court | Image Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz and Fabio Fognini walk onto Centre Court | Image Source: Getty

Earlier this week, CEO Sally Bolton insisted that adopting technology and innovation was in-line with the English Major's hopes of "evolving the tournament" through most effective line-calling.

Ad
"The decision we’ve made there is very much about the way in which Wimbledon has always balanced heritage and tradition with innovation and how we walk that line. We’re always very conscious of that," CEO Sally Bolton said (via UbiTennis). "It’s about evolving the tournament and making sure that we’re providing the most effective possible line."
Ad

Bolton then spared a word for the people who had previously worked at the All England Club as a line judge.

"Calling the line judges have been such an important part of the championships for so many years, and we hugely appreciate the service that they’ve provided," she added.

The action on the first day of the grasscourt Major began in fine fashion on Monday (June 30) as top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka opened their campaign.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Twitter icon

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications