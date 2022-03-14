×
Create
Notifications

"It's disappointing but that's the way it is sometimes, please keep negative comments to yourself" - Amanda Anisimova after retiring against Leylah Fernandez at Indian Wells

Amanda Anisimova clarified her freak retirement against Leylah Fernandez at Indian Wells
Amanda Anisimova clarified her freak retirement against Leylah Fernandez at Indian Wells
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 14, 2022 10:23 PM IST
News

Amanda Anisimova took to social media to explain her freak retirement against Leylah Fernandez at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Saturday. Having won the first set 6-2, the American looked on course for a straight-sets victory, but was unable to convert four match points in the second and eventually ended up losing the set in a tie-break.

The World No. 43 retired from the match at the end of the set citing an illness, assuring Fernandez's passage to the third round for a meeting with Shelby Rogers. What was surprising about Anisimova's retirement was that she did not even wait for confirmation from the tournament's medical supervisor before leaving.

Despite repeated requests from the chair umpire to wait for the health official to arrive and see if her medical issue was something that could be sorted out, the 20-year-old walked off the court in tears.

For those of u making fun of Anisimova or saying she retired just bc she couldn’t convert MP are insane. Theres obviously something wrong and it’s so heartbreaking 💔 I wish Amanda the best and hope she can recover soon 🥺❤️

The move copped a lot of criticism from fans on social media, with many questioning whether she was mentally tough enough to capitalize on the big moments in the game.

"Can you wait for supervisor because it's all of a sudden let's wait""Amanda please wait for the supervisor, thank you""Amanda wants to retire, she says she's really sick pls come to court asap"*Amanda Anisimova walks off*"OK, Layla it's finished"😳😳😳 twitter.com/enricomariariv… https://t.co/lV7NYBpsTE

A good few hours later, Amanda Anisimova released a statement on Twitter clarifying her actions. The American revealed that she has been sick for the last few days but chose to plough on and play anyway. She added that she would have gone on with the match if it were physically possible, and that she withdrew only after reaching a point where she felt her health was "at risk."

"Unfortunately, I've been quite sick the last few days and yesterday I woke up feeling very ill. I wanted to try and push through it in the match and continue playing the tournament," Anisimova wrote. "I couldn't go on with the match anymore because I felt like I was putting my health at risk at that point."
https://t.co/Kj6LRf4wWr

The World No. 43 admitted that she was disappointed at having to pull out of a tournament in her home country and promised to do better in the next edition. However, the former World No. 21 was rather calm about the ordeal, remarking that such unforeseen illnesses were nothing out of the ordinary in the sport.

Amanda Anisimova ended the statement with a message to her detractors, suggesting they keep their "negative comments" to themselves.

"It's disappointing for me to end this week like this, but that's just the way it is sometimes. I'll try to be better next time," Amanda Anisimova wrote. "I'll look forward to getting back on court soon. And please keep your negative comments to yourself."

Amanda Anisimova is 10-4 in the 2022 season so far

Amanda Anisimova has a 10-4 win/loss record in the 2022 season so far
Amanda Anisimova has a 10-4 win/loss record in the 2022 season so far

Amanda Anisimova has had a more than decent 2022 season so far, having won 10 matches and lost only four. The American began the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set, her second title on the WTA tour.

Defending champion is out! 😮Naomi Osaka quits the @AustralianOpen in the 3rd round, defeated by Amanda Anisimova 4-6 6-3 7-6 https://t.co/9KxNyp9ycl

At the Australian Open, the World No. 43 scored a shock victory over defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. Unfortunately, she fell in the next match against eventual winner Ashleigh Barty.

No Coach, No ProblemFresh off a win at the Eisenhower Cup exhibition - and an apparent break from coach Darren Cahill - Amanda Anisimova proves she's still got everything she needs to succeed.The American dismisses Emma Navarro, 6-2, 6-2 to set up clash w/ Leylah Fernandez. https://t.co/QOLRVNA3jk

After losing her first qualifying match at the Dubai Tennis Championships against compatriot Madison Brengle, the 20-year-old reached the second round at the Qatar Open. In the WTA 1000 event, the 20-year-old succumbed to Jelena Ostapenko in a hard-fought contest.

This week in Indian Wells, the former World No. 21 prevailed over Emma Navarro in her opener to record her 10th win of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Indian Wells Masters 2022 Schedule

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी