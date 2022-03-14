"It's disappointing but that's the way it is sometimes, please keep negative comments to yourself" - Amanda Anisimova after retiring against Leylah Fernandez at Indian Wells

Amanda Anisimova took to social media to explain her freak retirement against Leylah Fernandez at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Saturday. Having won the first set 6-2, the American looked on course for a straight-sets victory, but was unable to convert four match points in the second and eventually ended up losing the set in a tie-break.

The World No. 43 retired from the match at the end of the set citing an illness, assuring Fernandez's passage to the third round for a meeting with Shelby Rogers. What was surprising about Anisimova's retirement was that she did not even wait for confirmation from the tournament's medical supervisor before leaving.

Despite repeated requests from the chair umpire to wait for the health official to arrive and see if her medical issue was something that could be sorted out, the 20-year-old walked off the court in tears.

Venus Williams Charleston WC @VenusGauff I wish Amanda the best and hope she can recover soon 🥺 For those of u making fun of Anisimova or saying she retired just bc she couldn’t convert MP are insane. Theres obviously something wrong and it’s so heartbreakingI wish Amanda the best and hope she can recover soon 🥺 For those of u making fun of Anisimova or saying she retired just bc she couldn’t convert MP are insane. Theres obviously something wrong and it’s so heartbreaking 💔 I wish Amanda the best and hope she can recover soon 🥺❤️

The move copped a lot of criticism from fans on social media, with many questioning whether she was mentally tough enough to capitalize on the big moments in the game.

NoFirstName claycourtdal @SMSTNS



"Amanda please wait for the supervisor, thank you"



"Amanda wants to retire, she says she's really sick pls come to court asap"



*Amanda Anisimova walks off*



"OK, Layla it's finished"



twitter.com/enricomariariv… enrico maria riva @enricomariariva Anisimova lost the tiebreak 7-0 after having multiple MPs vs Fernandez, set down, cried and retired. Umpire Zhang tried to stop her and call physio first but she was already gone by then Anisimova lost the tiebreak 7-0 after having multiple MPs vs Fernandez, set down, cried and retired. Umpire Zhang tried to stop her and call physio first but she was already gone by then "Can you wait for supervisor because it's all of a sudden let's wait""Amanda please wait for the supervisor, thank you""Amanda wants to retire, she says she's really sick pls come to court asap"*Amanda Anisimova walks off*"OK, Layla it's finished" "Can you wait for supervisor because it's all of a sudden let's wait""Amanda please wait for the supervisor, thank you""Amanda wants to retire, she says she's really sick pls come to court asap"*Amanda Anisimova walks off*"OK, Layla it's finished"😳😳😳 twitter.com/enricomariariv… https://t.co/lV7NYBpsTE

A good few hours later, Amanda Anisimova released a statement on Twitter clarifying her actions. The American revealed that she has been sick for the last few days but chose to plough on and play anyway. She added that she would have gone on with the match if it were physically possible, and that she withdrew only after reaching a point where she felt her health was "at risk."

"Unfortunately, I've been quite sick the last few days and yesterday I woke up feeling very ill. I wanted to try and push through it in the match and continue playing the tournament," Anisimova wrote. "I couldn't go on with the match anymore because I felt like I was putting my health at risk at that point."

The World No. 43 admitted that she was disappointed at having to pull out of a tournament in her home country and promised to do better in the next edition. However, the former World No. 21 was rather calm about the ordeal, remarking that such unforeseen illnesses were nothing out of the ordinary in the sport.

Amanda Anisimova ended the statement with a message to her detractors, suggesting they keep their "negative comments" to themselves.

"It's disappointing for me to end this week like this, but that's just the way it is sometimes. I'll try to be better next time," Amanda Anisimova wrote. "I'll look forward to getting back on court soon. And please keep your negative comments to yourself."

Amanda Anisimova is 10-4 in the 2022 season so far

Amanda Anisimova has a 10-4 win/loss record in the 2022 season so far

Amanda Anisimova has had a more than decent 2022 season so far, having won 10 matches and lost only four. The American began the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set, her second title on the WTA tour.

At the Australian Open, the World No. 43 scored a shock victory over defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. Unfortunately, she fell in the next match against eventual winner Ashleigh Barty.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis No Coach, No Problem



Fresh off a win at the Eisenhower Cup exhibition - and an apparent break from coach Darren Cahill - Amanda Anisimova proves she's still got everything she needs to succeed.



The American dismisses Emma Navarro, 6-2, 6-2 to set up clash w/ Leylah Fernandez. No Coach, No ProblemFresh off a win at the Eisenhower Cup exhibition - and an apparent break from coach Darren Cahill - Amanda Anisimova proves she's still got everything she needs to succeed.The American dismisses Emma Navarro, 6-2, 6-2 to set up clash w/ Leylah Fernandez. https://t.co/QOLRVNA3jk

After losing her first qualifying match at the Dubai Tennis Championships against compatriot Madison Brengle, the 20-year-old reached the second round at the Qatar Open. In the WTA 1000 event, the 20-year-old succumbed to Jelena Ostapenko in a hard-fought contest.

This week in Indian Wells, the former World No. 21 prevailed over Emma Navarro in her opener to record her 10th win of the season.

Also Check Out: Indian Wells Masters 2022 Schedule

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala