"It's a disaster" - Daniil Medvedev opens up about playing on slow tennis courts with slower balls following his 1R win at Erste Bank Open 2023

Daniil Medvedev recently opened up about competing on slow tennis courts with slower balls following his first-round victory at the 2023 Erste Bank Open.

Medvedev commenced his title defense in Vienna with a resounding victory over Arthur Fils, defeating him 6-4, 6-2 in 75 minutes. The World No. 3 lost a mere five points on serve and had a stat line of 16 winners and eight unforced errors.

During the post-match interview, Daniil Medvedev discussed the alterations in tennis balls on the ATP Tour and their impact on players. He had previously claimed that the balls used at the 2023 Australian Open caused a wrist injury for him, urging the ATP to investigate the matter.

Numerous players have linked these frequent modifications to the prevalent wrist and elbow injuries suffered by many on the tour. The former World No. 1 also discussed the significant influence of different surfaces on tennis balls and their subsequent impact.

He advocated for the ATP to implement a rule that would require the use of slower balls on slow hard courts, and potentially slower balls on fast hard courts as well. Furthermore, he suggested that medium-paced courts could either maintain a medium or fast ball speed.

"The rule could be at least not to put slow balls on slow hard courts and perhaps slow balls on fast hard courts. And so on, medium could be medium or fast, something like that. Because sometimes, for example here in Vienna, the balls get bigger. But the course is quite fast, so I don't think it's a big problem," Medvedev said (via UBI Tennis).

Daniil Medvedev highlighted that playing with a sluggish ball on a decelerated pitch presents a grave danger to the players' welfare, potentially leading to catastrophic physical repercussions. He also emphasized the need for a viable solution to address this concern.

"The biggest problem is when it's a slow pitch and slow balls, it's a disaster physically and yes, I hope a solution can be found," he added.

Daniil Medvedev: "I managed to serve well, play well"

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 China Open

Following his win against Arthur Fils in the first round at the 2023 Erste Bank Open, Daniil Medvedev gave his thoughts on the match.

Medvedev admitted to feeling a twinge of nervousness as he stepped onto the court, attributing it to his decision to take a week-long break from practice following the Shanghai Masters.

Despite these nerves, the Russian said that he managed to "serve well" and "play well", leaving him immensely satisfied with the outcome. He said via ATPTour.com:

"I was a little bit nervous coming into the match. Arthur wants this top win and he's going to get it one day. But luckily I managed to serve well, play well, kind of work him out during the match and it worked, so I'm very happy.

Medvedev also praised his opponent, Arthur Fils, acknowledging his immense potential and expressing his hope that the Frenchman would fully realize his capabilities.

"He's super young, a big jump in the rankings. Usually when we see guys like this, sooner or later he's going to get in the Top 10. Then the question is, does he stay there for 10 years or he just comes there and drops out? We never know, but he has big potential and hopefully he can realise it."

Daniil Medvedev will next face Grigor Dimitrov in the second round (Round of 16) on Thursday, October 26.