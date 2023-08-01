Yibing Wu collapsing due to heat during the 2023 Citi Open drew significant attention from several tennis fans.

Wu was dominating his match against Japan's Yosuke Watanuki, leading 4-1 in the first set, when he suddenly collapsed on the court. Struggling to maintain his balance, Wu managed to make his way towards a nearby chair during a break, only to stumble and fall near a ballboy.

Witnessing the alarming incident, tournament personnel swiftly rushed to his aid. This harrowing event was a direct consequence of the relentless heat, ultimately forcing Yibing Wu to retire from the match.

Several tennis fans were left astonished after witnessing the incident. One fan took to social media to voice their apprehension regarding the future of the hardcourt swing.

They expressed concern that if the summer persists in its current trajectory, the playing conditions may soon become unbearable. Moreover, the fan stated that it was simply unjust to force athletes to compete under such extreme circumstances.

"I’m not even slightly joking the na hardcourt swing might soon become unplayable if the summers keep trending the way they are. it’s downright cruel to force people to play in these conditions," a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed their dissatisfaction with playing outdoor tennis in Washington DC during late July and August, stating that it is simply unbearable due to the intense heat and humidity.

"No one should have to play afternoon tennis outdoors in DC in late July/August. The heat/humidity combination has to be experienced to be believed," the fan tweeted.

A look at Yibing Wu’s performance at the 2023 Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Ybing Wu at the 2023 Ultimate Tennis Showdown Los Angeles

Yibing Wu made history by winning the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) held in Los Angeles. UTS stands out as an exceptional exhibition event that features innovative rules and formats. Wu also known as 'The Great Wall', triumphed over Taylor Fritz in the final.

Wu was placed in Group A, alongside Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, and Benoit Paire. He kicked off his campaign with a triumph over Paire. The Chinese tennis star then suffered a defeat against Fritz in a closely-contested match in four quarters. However, he swiftly recovered and beat Schwartzman, thus reaching the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Yibing Wu went up against Ben Shelton and staged an impressive comeback from being a quarter down to ultimately secure victory in four quarters.

The final was a rematch between Yibing Wu and Taylor Fritz, both of whom had impressed with their aggressive and entertaining style of play throughout the UTS.

Fritz began the match by securing a 16-11 victory in the first quarter. He dominated Wu in the early exchanges of the second quarter, establishing a commanding 12-4 lead. Fritz triumphed in the second quarter with ease, outscoring Wu 20-7.

However, Yibing Wu made a remarkable recovery in the third quarter, finding his rhythm and saving a match point. Ultimately, Wu emerged victorious in the quarter, narrowly winning by a 12-11 margin.

Wu maintained his momentum and dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Taylor Fritz 16-9, forcing a sudden death. In the decisive moment, Yibing Wu secured the first two points, ultimately winning both the match and the championship title.