"It's a dream to have the Baywatch physicality" - Jannik Sinner has Australian Open crowd in stitches after hilarious admission of gym sessions

Jannik Sinner had the Australian Open crowd in stitches when he made humorous remarks about his gym sessions and his physicality.

Sinner started his 2024 Australian Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 win over Botic van de Zandschulp on Sunday. The Italian then cruised through his second-round match 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 against yet another Dutchman, qualifier Jesper de Jong, on Wednesday, January 17.

Following his latest victory, Jannik Sinner touched upon his routine between matches in Melbourne. He also added that his team, which includes Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill as coaches, guides him during his off days.

“For sure, the team gives me a lot of confidence, what the right decision is. But in other way, I feel like I have to [create a] process. And every day gives me a chance to get better. And this is what I tried to do two days ago and also yesterday. [So] today I showed a very good level,” Jannik Sinner said during his on-court interview.

“Tomorrow again I have again, a day off. Trying to practice myself into the match rhythm, obviously,” he added.

The World No. 4 further joked about his physique, saying that people may not be able to tell, but he also participates in gym sessions.

“And I also [did] a little bit of gym, even if you can’t see it. I’m skinny, but it’s okay,” he said.

He also hilariously declared that his weight is “all muscle” before backtracking.

“Of course, all muscle,” Sinner said. “Unfortunately, not, but it’s okay. I’m happy with my physicality at the moment.”

Jannik Sinner left the crowd in splits when he confessed that he dreams of having a “Baywatch”-like physique, referring to the famous American drama series.

“Of course, it’s a dream to have like the Baywatch physicality, but it’s okay,” he joked.

Jannik Sinner assesses his Australian Open second-round win: "I was very calm and stable throughout the match"

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner was happy with his performance against Jesper de Jong in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. In the post-match press conference, the 22-year-old gave himself a pat on the back for staying calm and composed throughout the match.

“Today I played quite well. I felt good on the court. I was very calm and stable throughout the whole match,” he noted.

The Italian indicated that he would hope to maintain a similar frame of mind as he progresses further in the tournament.

“You know, we have to see how I go when the match is closer, when the sets are closer, trying to see how I react. But everything together, I feel good to be back in competition. This is what I work for, to be on court, trying to compete,” he said.

Jannik Sinner is through to the third round of the Australian Open for the third year in a row. The Italian reached the quarterfinals in 2022 and the fourth round in 2023.

Sinner, who is one of the top four seeds for the first time in his Grand Slam career, will fancy his chances of winning his maiden Major title in Melbourne. The Italian will face either Daniel Elahi Galan or Sebastian Baez for a spot in the fourth round.