"It's not easy for me" - Carlos Alcaraz opens up on being homesick and missing family time amid competitive tour schedule following ATP Finals exit

Carlos Alcaraz has been vocal about his criticism of the packed Tour schedule throughout the season. Making an early exit at the 2024 ATP Finals, he again voiced his apprehensions at being expected to play so many tournaments.

The Spaniard, who fell against Alexander Zverev in his latest match to bring the curtain down on his campaign, was asked whether he had run out of gas by the season-end.

Alcaraz in response said he had set a goal for himself this year, which was to be in better shape than he was last year for the season-ending tournaments. He, however, was quick to add that he was still very far from where he should be mentally.

"It is a goal, as I said, I think this year I came to this part of the year much better than last year, but way far from where I want to rest," Carlos Alcaraz said during his press conference (via ASAP Sports).

"For me, it is a goal to come here, come to this part of the year, as much fresh mentally as I can, try to find every place, every tournament, every match enjoyable," he added.

The youngster opened up about missing home when he is away for tournaments, saying he is the sort of person who likes to spend time with his family. He, however, assured his fans that he would prepare ahead to ensure that he is fresh during the back end of the season next year.

"Yeah, it is not easy," Carlos Alcaraz said. "It is not easy, at least for me, traveling a lot in this part of the year. I miss home. I want to spend time with my close people at home. I have to travel. I have to play more tournaments, more matches."

"But anyway, as I said, I have to find it enjoyable playing these kind of tournaments, because is a privilege. But, yeah, next year I will try to be better on that part," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz exits 2024 ATP Finals in group stage

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz will exit the 2024 ATP Finals tournament in the group stage, having lost two of his three matches.

The Spaniard opened his campaign with a three-set defeat against Casper Ruud. He, however, was quick to bounce back, defeating Andrey Rublev in his next match.

To progress further, Alcaraz needed a win over Alexander Zverev but could not manage it, going down 7-6(5), 6-4. He will end the season as the World No. 3.

