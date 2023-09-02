Jelena Ostapenko has stated that being the World No.1 adds pressure on any player and that it is something she plans to take advantage of when she faces Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open.

On Friday, September 1, Ostapenko came from a set down to defeat Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. With the win, the Latvian has recorded her best result in New York, having lost in the third round in her last three appearances at the tournament.

Swiatek stands between Ostapenko and a maiden quarterfinal appearance at the New York Major. At a press conference after her win against Pera, the 26-year-old stated that being the top-ranked player on the WTA tour gives other players the added motivation to fight hard for a win.

"She's playing quite consistent. She's winning a lot of matches. It's also not easy to be No. 1 because everybody obviously wants to beat you. I probably will take advantage of that," she said.

Ostapenko has the upper hand in her contests with Swiatek to date. She has won all three of their previous matches, including a win against the Pole just before the World No.1 went on a historic 37-match winning streak last year.

Ahad of their meeting in New York, the 2017 French Open champion stated that she will focus on herself and that she has nothing to lose when they take to the court.

"I'm just going to play my game and focus more on myself. For sure it's going to be a difficult match. On the other hand I have nothing to lose and I'm already in the fourth round. I think it's a good achievement, especially at the end of the year. I'm just going to play my best," she said.

"I think it's, of course, easier to play when you are not the favorite because, especially these three matches that I played, I was the favorite. You have a little bit more extra pressure because you understand that everybody expects you to win. So maybe that's why it was little bit like a roller coaster. But I think now I can play free because it's great to be in the fourth round, yeah, just enjoy it," she added.

"Everybody wants to win, so it's maybe a bit more difficult" - Jelena Ostapenko on her hard-fought wins at 2023 US Open

Jelena Ostapenko in action at the 2023 US Open.

Jelena Ostapenko has registered three hard-fought three-set matches at the US Open en route to the fourth round.

In the opening two rounds, she defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, and then Elina Avanesyan 6-3, 5-7, 7-5. In the third round, she came from a set down to defeat Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Speaking on the nature of her wins in New York this year, Ostapenko opined that it is difficult to win with ease at Grand Slams as players try harder than normal to secure wins.

"I feel like, as I said before, playing against myself a little bit because especially the second match I was leading, so, like, 6-3, 5-2 obviously. But the Grand Slam is different tournament and everybody wants to win, so it's maybe a bit more difficult," she said.

"Yeah, and also today [against Pera], I had chances in the first set. I think I was 2-0 up with a break, then I was rushing here and there. I think maybe matches like this give you more confidence," she added.

Ostapenko is scheduled to lock horns with Swiatek on Sunday, September 3.