Alejandro Davidovich Fokina sent an emotional message to his wife Paloma after his heartbreaking loss to Alex de Minaur in the men's singles final at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. Davidovich Fokina has now lost all four ATP Tour-level finals he has contested.

On Sunday, July 27, the Spaniard locked horns with Alex de Minaur for the championship match in the American capital. Things were all square between the pair after two sets, with Davidovich Fokina winning the first 7-5 and de Minaur running away with the second 6-1.

In the third and decisive set though, it was Alejandro Davidovich Fokina who opened up a commanding 4-1 lead. However, things soon changed as the Spaniard's display turned wayward, allowing Alex de Minaur back into the contest. Davidovich Fokina would also spurn three championship points, with his Australian opponent eventually edging the set 7-6(3) to deny the Spaniard a maiden ATP Tour-level title.

While delivering the runner-up's speech, an emotional Davidovich Fokina thanked his wife Paloma, who was in attendance for the spectacle at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. The 26-year-old got married to Paloma just last month.

"I wanna say thanks to my wife. She’s supporting me every day. I’d say it’s not easy to support me every day, because I’m a little bit tough. Thank you for supporting me every day," Davidovich Fokina said.

After the ATP No. 19 finished his speech, de Minaur began his own by lauding the Spaniard's efforts.

Alex de Minaur made "lucky" admission after edging Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to emerge triumphant in Citi DC Open final

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was in tears in the aftermath of his heartbreaking loss to Alex de Minaur in the men's singles final of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. The Australian sat beside Davidovich Fokina on a courtside bench, put his arm around his fallen opponent's shoulder and did his best to console the Spaniard.

Later, while delivering the winner's speech, de Minaur told Davidovich Fokina:

"I wanna start with Alejandro, as I told you and your team, you’re way too good to not have one of these. It’s coming for sure. You deserved it today. I just got lucky. You are a hell of a competitor and player. No one on the tour wants to play you. This is not the end. It’s only going up for you."

Both players will now turn their attention to the ATP Masters 1000 event at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

