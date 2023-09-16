Andy Roddick believes that Novak Djokovic is the "most reliable" player tennis has ever seen, to the point that he would never bet against the Serb on any given day, regardless of surface or format.

Djokovic became the first player, male or female, to win 24 Grand Slams in the Open Era earlier this month, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final to win the 2023 US Open. With that, the World No. 1 also won his third Grand Slam of the year, with a runner-up finish the only other Slam (Wimbledon) he did not win this season.

Speaking about the 36-year-old's triumph in a recent blog he wrote for Betway, Roddick asserted that Novak Djokovic's dominance has become so "absurd" that it not even close to hyperbolic to call him the best athlete on the planet right now.

The former World No. 1 further opined that the Serb was not going to stop at 24 Majors (tied with Margaret Court in the all-time list) and would try everything to get to 25, perhaps even more.

"The dominance of Novak and the way that he’s able to win this consistently is just absurd. He’s probably the most reliable player that we’ve ever had in the game. I wouldn’t bet against him on any given day, on any surface, in any format. It’s not even close to hyperbolic to say that he’s the best athlete on earth right now," Andy Roddick said.

"It’s an impossibility to make a statistical argument against him being the best ever. It’s like proving gravity at this point. He’s now tied Margaret Court on 24 Slams but he wants all of the records, so he’ll want to get to 25. After that, he’s basically playing against his own shadow – there’s nothing else out there for him," he added.

"Novak Djokovic's body looks like it would be fine to keep going for a couple more years" - Andy Roddick

US Open Tennis

At the same time, Andy Roddick admitted that how many Grand Slams Novak Djokovic ends up winning will come down to his motivation and his physical fitness.

However, if there was enough motivation for the Serb, Roddick did not think his body would stop him, seeing as he looks good to go for a couple more years at least.

"It will come down to the matrix between what his motivation is and what his body’s telling him. You never take health for granted, especially towards the end of your career, but, if motivated, his body looks like it would be fine to keep going for a couple more years," Andy Roddick said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis