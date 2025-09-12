"It's not fair... so boring" - Andy Roddick brutally shuts down criticism against American men's tennis with Shelton, Tiafoe, Fritz & Paul in the mix

Tennis icon Andy Roddick has expressed his thoughts on the criticism faced by the current American men's tennis players. He further halted the unjustified mindset of analysis, while also shedding light on the successes of Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul.

Roddick is widely regarded as one of the outstanding American tennis players, who won 32 ATP Tour singles titles over the course of his prestigious career. Apart from his singles titles achievements, he also clinched four doubles titles. He won his only Grand Slam title at the 2003 US Open, becoming the last American male to achieve the feat.

On the latest episode of Andy Roddick's Served podcast with journalist Jon Wertheim and Served Media co-founder Mike Hayden, he shared his thoughts on the criticism faced by American men's tennis players while highlighting the feats of Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the sport.

"Now we've gotten to this thing where it's like a pass-fail. If you don't beat Sinner and Alcaraz, then it's just the same. It's not the same as 10 years ago... If we can't celebrate progress, then we're just lazy. There's 23 men in the US Open this year. Highest number in f*** knows how long. Like a long time. We have four current American players that have made the semis of a Grand Slam." (58:23 onwards)

He continued:

"Tommy Paul's made it. Francis [Tiafoe] has done it twice. Ben's [Shelton] done it twice. Taylor Fritz is now a finalist, a regular quarterfinalist, a semifinalist at Wimbledon. This isn't the same conversation that it was 10 years ago. It's just not. I don't like it. It's not fair. And I understand we have to talk about it. It's so boring at this point to me."

For his significant contribution to tennis, Andy Roddick, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

Andy Roddick highlights the feats of Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul

Andy Roddick at the IBM US Open Event - Source: Getty

During the podcast episode, Andy Roddick also reflected on Ben Shelton's feats, who recently clinched the 2025 Canadian Open men's title. The World No. 6 has also reached two Major semifinals of this year's Australian Open and the 2023 US Open.

Taylor Fritz became the first American player to reach the quarterfinal round of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events in his notable career. Frances Tiafoe, who has won three ATP singles titles, reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open and the French Open.

Tommy Paul has reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open, the Australian Open, and the semifinals of the Italian Open, the ATP Houston, and the Dallas Open.

