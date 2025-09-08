"What a gift to tennis" - Andy Roddick compares Carlos Alcaraz to Roger Federer, praises Jannik Sinner's 'class' in defeat after US Open final

Andy Roddick compared Carlos Alcaraz to Roger Federer while praising Jannik Sinner for his 'class' after the 2025 US Open final. Alcaraz got the better of Sinner for the fourth time out of five attempts this year to claim his second New York Major.

Ad

During his Quick Served podcast, Roddick gave his reaction to the 2025 US Open, where Alcaraz triumphed over Sinner. While speaking from the airport, Roddick said he had observed the match in person and noted how impressively Alcaraz was striking the ball.

He highlighted a short, Federer-like slice as a distinctive play, suggesting that the Spaniard might have been influenced by watching Grigor Dimitrov, who won two sets off Sinner and was close to ousting him at Wimbledon before retiring mid-match.

Ad

Trending

"He was unleashing on the ball. The short, kind of Federeresque slice was a different play. You have to think he watched that Dimitrov match, or at least it made an impact, because he was hitting that and mixing it up out of the zones," Andy Roddick said (from 2:30).

Ad

Roddick also pointed out that Alcaraz’s first serve continues to improve.

"His first serve, I hate to tell earth this because it’s not fun, his serve is getting bigger and better all the time," he added.

While celebrating the 22-year-old Spaniard, Roddick acknowledged Jannik Sinner’s remarkable year and resilience. He noted Sinner’s professionalism and composure, especially during tough losses like at the French Open.

Ad

"Let’s not forget Jannik. It’s been a hell of a year for him. There’s been a lot going on.. What shouldn’t be in doubt is the level of class he continuously shows when he loses.... I just have more respect for both of these guys. How lucky are we to fill the gap left by the Big Three, plus Serena, with these two right away? What a gift to tennis," Andy Roddick said.

Ad

Alcaraz is now a six-time Grand Slam champion. He has defeated Sinner 10 times overall and has won seven out of the past eight matches against his rival.

Andy Roddick praises Carlos Alcaraz's variety and athleticism against Jannik Sinner in US Open final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz with their 2025 US Open trophies - Source: Getty

During the same Quick Served episode, Andy Roddick emphasized Carlos Alcaraz’s variety and mid-match adjustments against Jannik Sinner in the 2025 US Open final.

Ad

"He just has so much variety and also the mid-match adjustments, right? He hits that slice early, Sinner adjusts. He’s getting away with that fadeaway ball up and away, then Sinner adjusts and starts taking it early in the second set. And then Carlos, he just started pounding, and anytime he had Sinner bled to a corner, he was in behind it," Andy Roddick said.

Ad

Roddick also praised the young Spaniard’s extraordinary athleticism.

"He was as aggressive coming forward as I’ve ever seen him before. The athleticism is just off the charts," he added.

After a 63-week run at the top, Jannik Sinner has been replaced by Carlos Alcaraz in the World No. 1 spot. The Italian is not far behind the Spaniard, but the pair has a huge gap between them and the rest of the tour. Notably, they have won the last eight Grand Slam titles and are showing signs of domination that may last many years on the ATP tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More