ATP Rankings after US Open 2025: Champion Carlos Alcaraz dethrones runner-up Jannik Sinner as World No. 1, Novak Djokovic returns to top 5

The latest ATP rankings after the conclusion of the US Open 2025 comes with a big shake-up, with the biggest of them all being the change of guard at the top. Carlos Alcaraz beat defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final to claim his sixth Major title.

Along with ending Sinner's title defense, Alcaraz also brought an end to his reign atop the rankings. The Spaniard's regained the No. 1 ranking for the first time in two years. After failing to defend his US Open title in 2023, he was dislodged from the summit. Now, he has ascended to the top once again after winning the title in New York.

Sinner's reign as the No. 1 lasted for 65 weeks, and with quite a few points to defend over the next few months, he could find it tough to reclaim the top spot. Despite losing in the final, he's down only by one spot to No. 2. Alexander Zverev remains a non-mover at No. 3, while Novak Djokovic moves up three spots to No. 4 thanks to his semifinal finish at the US Open.

Taylor Fritz slipped a spot to No. 5 in this week's ATP rankings after his quarterfinal exit from the season's last Major. Ben Shelton's mid-match retirement during his third-round contest brought his campaign in New York to an early end. He still maintains his career-high rank of No. 6.

Jack Draper's withdrawal from the tournament pushed him down by two spots to No. 7. Alex de Minaur remains steady at No. 8, while Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov swap places to be ranked No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

Felix Auger-Aliassime makes a big leap in this week's ATP Rankings

After underperforming at the Majors for the past couple of years, Felix Auger-Aliassime had a resurgence at the US Open 2025. He advanced to his second Major semifinal, ousting two top 10 players before losing to Jannik Sinner. He's up by 14 spots to No. 13 in the ATP rankings as a result.

Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Arthur Rinderknech both made the fourth round in New York. Each player has made a massive jump in the latest ATP rankings, gaining over 20 places to be ranked No. 55 and No. 57 respectively.

Daniil Medvedev's dramatic first-round exit cost him five spots in the latest rankings update, falling down to No. 18. Frances Tiafoe, a semifinalist in New York a year ago, lost in the third round this time. He thus fell by 12 spots to No. 29.

Jiri Lehecka (No. 16), Luciano Darderi (No. 30), Jaume Munar (No. 37), Joao Fonseca (No. 42), Kamil Majchrzak (No. 62), and Ethan Quinn (No. 80) were among the notable names to attain a new career high following the US Open.

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.

