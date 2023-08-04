"It’s funny that I’ve brought more to the sport than most" - Nick Kyrgios brags about having more followers than half of ATP's current top 10

Nick Kyrgios continues to court controversy as the Australian tennis star recently boasted about having a larger social media fan following than half of the top-ranked players.

The Australian is currently sidelined due to an injury and has played just one match in 2023. He competed at the Stuttgart Open, losing to Yibing Wu. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist also withdrew from the 2023 Citi Open and even expressed his disappointment at missing the tournament.

"Washington, gone be tough to miss you this year. Was gonna go for three-time champ. Always amazing memories x if you are there, you will be able to see my name up in the stadium court," he wrote on Instagram.

On August 4, a tweet highlighted the social media followers of the top-10 ranked players in the ATP singles rankings. Tennis icon Novak Djokovic leads the chart with more than 32 million followers. World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, is second on the list but trails Djokovic by almost 30 million followers.

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



Djokovic 32.6M

Alcaraz 4.87M

Tsitsipas 2.52M

Medvedev 1.4M

Sinner 1.05M

Tiafoe 741k

Ruud 710k

Rune 659k

Rublev 573k

Fritz 572k Current ATP Top 10 players' followers on social media (FB + IG + Twitter)Djokovic 32.6MAlcaraz 4.87MTsitsipas 2.52MMedvedev 1.4MSinner 1.05MTiafoe 741kRuud 710kRune 659kRublev 573kFritz 572k pic.twitter.com/u3ipKP4IP0

Nick Kyrgios reacted to the tweet and laughed after looking at the figures of the player's followers. The Australian himself has over five million followers on social media and comfortably leads the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, among others.

A fan trolled the Australian for laughing at the list. Soon after, Kyrgios claimed that he had contributed more to tennis than most of the players.

"No I think it’s funny that I’ve brought more to the sport than most, don’t be upset x," he wrote.

Nick Kyrgios will drop out of the Top 100 for the first time since 2022

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four

Nick Kyrgios is set to drop out of the top 100 after he withdrew from the Canada Masters 1000. The Australian hasn't played a single game since the Stuttgart Open, where he lost in the first round.

Currently ranked No. 35, the Australian's return date is not yet known, which means he will drop out of the top 100 for the first time since early 2022. In March, of 2022, Kyrgios was ranked 102, and since then, he has never crossed the three-figure mark. Nick Kyrgios achieved his highest ranking of 13 in 2016.

On the personal front, the 28-year-old recently got himself a back full of Pokemon tattoos. The Australian posted quite a lot of pictures documenting himself getting inked.