Nick Kyrgios' love for Pokemon is well-documented. The Australian tennis pro recently got inked and flaunted a Pokemon-themed tattoo on his back.

Kyrgios has had an eventful 2023 season. Despite reaching the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, the 28-year-old failed to replicate his good form in the 2023 season, which has been marred by controversies and injuries. At the beginning of the year, the former World No. 13 avoided a criminal conviction after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend.

Then, soon after the French Open, Kyrgios divulged that he had struggled with mental health problems after losing in the second round of the 2019 Wimbledon. In 2023, Kyrgios has played just one match so far, at the Stuttgart Open, which he lost and later withdrew from Wimbledon as well.

On Monday, July 24, Nick Kyrgios posted a few pictures on social media and updated his fans about going to "one of the best studios in the world," to get a tattoo.

"5 artists at one of the best studios in the world. Wish me luck, back is getting completely covered," he wrote on his Instagram story.

The Aussie also gave a shoutout to the person who designed his Pokemon-themed tattoo.

"The original design was created from by brother @alexitattoos, dude's a king and for anyone needing work done in Australia, he is your guy."

Kyrgios got himself inked at Ganga Tattoo, a Los Angeles-based tattoo studio and posted more pictures about his time there.

"studio days in LA," the Australian posted on Instagram.

Even the Instagram account of Ganga Tattoo posted a few stories on it.

Some more pictures can be viewed here:

"She supports me no matter the situation" - Nick Kyrgios on his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

One thing that has remained constant over the past few months is Nick Kyrgios lauding his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi. The former Wimbledon finalist continued his tradition while answering fans' questions on Instagram.

The World No. 35 conducted a Q&A session on social media and answered quite a number of questions asked by his fans. When a fan asked him what his favorite thing about his girlfriend was, Kyrgios replied that she always supports him.

"She [Costeen Hatzi] is always present, and supports me no matter the situation," he wrote on Instagram.

Nick Kyrgios has been dating social media influencer Hatzi since 2021. Hatzi has often been spotted in the stands during her partner's matches.