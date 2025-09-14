"It's getting embarrassing";"The male Emma Raducanu" - Fans call out Holger Rune over his bold claim about 'beating' Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner

Fans recently reacted to Holger Rune's bold claims of beating the Top two players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, after admitting to struggling with consistency. Alcaraz and Sinner have been the dominant forces to win four Grand Slam titles this year amongst themselves.

The Spanish and Italian tennis stars are six-time and four-time Grand Slam title winners, respectively, while Rune is yet to make his run through the quarterfinals of a major. He also faced early round exits in Wimbledon and the US Open. In a recent interview, he admitted to facing inconsistency in his performance, but showed confidence in breaking Alcaraz-Sinner dominance.

“I feel like I’m lacking some consistency in my identity as a tennis player,” said Rune. "It’s inspiring to see Carlos and Jannik play at that level, but I also know that I can beat them.”

The statement contradicting his form did not sit well with the fans, one of whom referred to it as "embarrassing" and "pathetic."

"Rune is trying so hard to become the awaited third guy like Novak back in the days but boy, he is not even close. It’s getting embarrassing and his PR team should take immediate action before things are getting out of hand. Srsly. This guys thinks he is the next goat.. pathetic," a fan expressed.

Another fan drew similarities between his statement and Emma Raducanu's claims of other players bringing their A game against her.

"The male Emma Raducanu but slightly more successful on a tennis court," another fan opined

"He thinks too much of himself - Anna Kalinskaya," another fan quoted the Russian player.

"He was brilliant vs Carlos in Barcelona...However Carlos had already learnt from that loss and has now 2/3 slams since putting in a hall of fame rout to his last one.What's Rune been up to," one of the fans questioned.

"I very much like Holger, but he seems to live in a different reality lately. His game had zero improvement last couple of years. He is miles behind those two. He has a handful of players between him and Carlos/Sinner..it's not like he's the first in line lol," a fan chimed in.

Holger Rune gives his opinion on Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from Davis Cup

Holger Rune at the Davis Cup in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images)

Holger Rune voiced his opinion after Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Davis Cup, citing fatigue. The Spanish team is set to compete against Denmark in the second round of qualifiers. After the World No.1 announced his withdrawal, Rune stated that he was looking forward to locking horns with the 2025 US Open men's singles winner. However, he further admitted his team's win being more important than his.

“If that was the match, it would’ve been great, we have nice battles always,” Holger Rune said.“But at the same time, it’s not just about me and [Carlos] Alcaraz, it’s about the team Denmark vs Spain, which is more important." (via thetennisgazette.com)

Denmark is vying to reach the Davis Cup final for the first time since 1988.

