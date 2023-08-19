Venus Williams is set to compete at the Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland in the lead-up to the 2023 US Open. She has been drawn to face 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the opening round.

The American received a wildcard into the main draw of the WTA 250 event, where she will compete alongside top seeds Caroline Garcia, Barbora Krejcikova and Veronika Kudermetova, among others. The tournament is scheduled to be played from August 20 to August 26.

Tournament director Kyle Ross expressed his delight at the opportunity to host Williams, hailing the seven-time Grand Slam champion for her significant impact on the sport.

"It is a special thing to see Venus Williams. I want to be clear she is still really good. Last week, she beat the 14th ranked player in the world. She's an icon of the game. She's changed the sport, not just in terms of what she's done on the court, but as a leader and pioneer. She changed what tennis means to a lot of people," he said.

Several fans expressed their excitement regarding the upcoming clash between Venus Williams and Mirra Andreeva.

"A match for the ages," one fan tweeted.

"Oh I'll be tuned in, thank you very much," another fan chimed in.

One fan likened their upcoming clash to the match between Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams at the 2022 Cincinnati Open, which saw the Brit emerge victorious in two sets.

"It's giving Emma vs Serena Cincinnati 2022," the fan tweeted.

However, other fans claimed that the draw had been rigged against the seven-time Grand Slam champion, as she is set to lock horns with a challenging first-round opponent in Andreeva, who is 27 years her junior.

"Why are they always rigging draws against Vee?," one user posted.

"We aren't even surprised that draws are rigged anymore," another fan commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Venus Williams awarded wildcard entry for US Open 2023

Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki sit atop the list of the eight WTA players who have been awarded wildcards by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for the 2023 US Open. They will join 104 direct entries and 16 qualifiers in the 128-player main draw.

Williams has won the US Open on two previous occasions, in 2000 and 2001. This year will mark the American's 24th appearance at the Grand Slam since her debut in 1997.

In last year's edition of the American Major, the seven-time Grand Slam champion was defeated by Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6(5) in the first round.

The 2023 US Open is scheduled to commence on August 28.

