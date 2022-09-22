"It's going to be iconic to be part of that, both guys are absolute legends, and obviously Roger's last dance"- Frances Tiafoe on facing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer will play the final match of his illustrious career on Friday at the Laver Cup with Rafael Nadal as his partner. The pair will face Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in the doubles tie on Day 1 of the event.

Speaking during Team World's pre-tournament press conference, Tiafoe was asked about his match against Federer and Nadal, and the American said that it will be an iconic fixture, especially with it being the Swiss' swansong.

"I'm just excited to play two up-and-comers tomorrow. Should be good. No, it's going to be iconic to be part of that. Both guys are absolute legends, and obviously Roger's last dance. Again, as Jack said, we are definitely just out there trying to get a win," Tiafoe said.

"I am just proud and happy to be next to him on this very special moment"- Rafael Nadal on partnering Roger Federer in his final match

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the O2 Arena

Rafael Nadal spoke to Eurosport and was asked about his doubles match with Roger Federer and elaborated on the significance of the moment. The Spaniard stated that the fixture would be a difficult one to handle.

"Well, it will be a difficult match to handle, honestly. Let us see how the thing evolves, but I just hope to help in a small way to help make his last match even more special," Rafael Nadal said.

The Spaniard also claimed that he was proud and happy to be next to Federer in the latter's final match.

"I think it is going to be unforgettable, and I am just proud and happy to be next to him on this very special moment."

Nadal said that Federer's retirement was a sad moment and wished him the best

"It is a very sad moment, but that is how it is. That is life, and the only thing I wish him is the best. The best of the best with every single thing that he will do," Nadal added.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal previously partnered with one another in the inaugural edition of the Laver Cup and beat Sam Querrey and Jack Sock 6-4, 1-6, [10-5].

The doubles fixture will be the final match of Day 1 of the tournament, with Casper Ruud taking on Jack Sock. The match will be followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas locking horns with Diego Schwartzman for the fourth time this season.

Andy Murray and Alex de Minaur will play the final singles match of the opening day and it will be the second meeting between the two before the iconic duo take to the court after Murray and de Minaur.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far