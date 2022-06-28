"It's good to see him competing at his favorite tournament, he's won it before; he's playing some exceptional tennis" - Nick Kyrgios on Andy Murray's resurgence at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios' time on the court at Wimbledon on Tuesday might have gotten off to a shaky start, but it ended well with a victory and some nice words about his good friend Andy Murray. Kyrgios is happy to see a resurgent Murray competing at Wimbledon again and feels the Brit is playing "exceptional tennis."

Murray has been in good form lately and started his Wimbledon campaign on Monday with a four-set win over Kyrgios' compatriot James Duckworth. The two-time Wimbledon champion beat Kyrgios himself a couple of weeks ago at the Stuttgart Open.

Speaking after his victory in a five-set thriller on Court 3, Kyrgios heaped praise on Murray, with whom he shares good camaraderie off the court as well.

"It's good to see him competing at his favorite tournament, he's won it before. It's just good to see him back and playing. He beat me in Stuttgart the other week and he's playing some exceptional tennis," Nick Kyrgios said in his on-court interview.

Murray emulated Nick Kyrgios during his match on Monday, using an 'underarm serve' to good effect. Kyrgios is known to use that shot quite often. When asked about his thoughts on Murray's use of the shot, Kyrgios said that he did not get a chance to see it but did have a chat about it with Murray in the locker room.

"I heard about it but I didn't actually see it. But apparently, he won the point, and I asked him about it today in the locker room and I said it was pretty bad and he said, 'I won the point.' So I don't know. We have some fun chats and that's for sure," the Australian said.

Nick Kyrgios jokes about a possible future career in commentary

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios had another meltdown on the tennis court, this time during his match against Paul Jubb at Wimbledon. The Australian player was quite chirpy throughout the match and kept complaining to the chair umpire after separate incidents involving a line judge and the crowd.

In his post-match chat, the interviewer jokingly asked Kyrgios about a potential stint in commentary after he hangs up his racquet in the future, to which the 27-year-old had a cheeky response.

"Maybe. I just talk a lot on court. Off the court, I'm not too bad but on the court it's just crazy. If they pay me well enough I'll probably do it," said Kyrgios.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



wins a 5-set thriller against Paul Jubb



#Wimbledon Some huge winners ☄️ @NickKyrgios wins a 5-set thriller against Paul Jubb Some huge winners ☄️@NickKyrgios wins a 5-set thriller against Paul Jubb #Wimbledon https://t.co/TsRSznSBrW

The Aussie overcame his outburst, and a strong display of tennis from World No. 219 Jubb, to win 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5. He came to Wimbledon on the back of some good results in the lead-up events, reaching the semifinals at both the Stuttgart Open and the Halle Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far