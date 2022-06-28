"Never have I seen a more rude tennis player than Nick Kyrgios; pipe down, you’re embarrassing yourself" - Tennis fans react to the Australian's outburst towards line judge at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios was involved in yet another mid-match controversy, this time involving a lineswoman at the Wimbledon Championships. Less than 15 minutes into his first-round match against Paul Jubb, the Australian player had a heated argument with the chair umpire after a line judge apparently made a complaint to her about Kyrgios.

While it is not known what the lineswoman was unhappy about, it led to an outburst from the Australian player, who called her "a snitch" and someone who "has no fans."

The incident occurred during the fifth game of the opening set. Moments later, Kyrgios even smashed a ball in anger off Court 3 after losing his serve. Tennis fans reacted to Kyrgios' latest outburst on the tennis court as the Aussie was trending yet again for the wrong reasons.

"Never have I seen a more rude tennis player than Nick Kyrgios. He’s just beyond rude. Pipe down, you’re embarrassing yourself," one fan wrote on Twitter.

🦋SAMANTHAAA🦋 @ParkersParrots Never have I seen a more rude tennis player than #NickKyrgios . He’s just beyond rude. Pipe down, you’re embarrassing yourself. #wimbledon Never have I seen a more rude tennis player than #NickKyrgios. He’s just beyond rude. Pipe down, you’re embarrassing yourself. #wimbledon

The World No. 45 lost the opening set to British youngster Jubb. During the early stages of the match, he also complained about certain sections of the crowd for directing unsavory language at him and speaking in between points.

"Imagine behaving this way against the local player ranked 219. Odd that even respected and usually well researched local tennis pundits have talked up his chances to win the tournament. Just lost a set to Jubb," another fan wrote.

GV @GoldenViews00 twitter.com/bbcsport/statu… BBC Sport @BBCSport



He says the line judge has "no fans" and is a "snitch"...



Watch live on bbc.in/3npiI5a



#BBCTennis #Wimbledon It took just 12 minutes for Nick Kyrgios to start kicking offHe says the line judge has "no fans" and is a "snitch"...Watch live on @BBCiPlayer It took just 12 minutes for Nick Kyrgios to start kicking off 😅😡He says the line judge has "no fans" and is a "snitch"...Watch live on @BBCiPlayer: bbc.in/3npiI5a#BBCTennis #Wimbledon Imagine behaving this way against the local player ranked 219. Odd that even respected and usually well researched local tennis pundits have talked up his chances to win the tournament. Just lost a set to Jubb #Wimbledon Imagine behaving this way against the local player ranked 219. Odd that even respected and usually well researched local tennis pundits have talked up his chances to win the tournament. Just lost a set to Jubb #Wimbledon twitter.com/bbcsport/statu…

Paul Dunk @Dunkie5150



He might be a lovely bloke off the court, however he’s hardly the consummate professional on it. @mrdanwalker Very few sports people around these days with a bigger sense of entitlement than Nick Kyrgios… I just switch off when he plays.He might be a lovely bloke off the court, however he’s hardly the consummate professional on it. @mrdanwalker Very few sports people around these days with a bigger sense of entitlement than Nick Kyrgios… I just switch off when he plays. He might be a lovely bloke off the court, however he’s hardly the consummate professional on it.

Jay Baker @JayHBaker94 Nick Kyrgios throwing a temper tantrum is my guilty pleasure, Just embarrassing. #bbctennis Nick Kyrgios throwing a temper tantrum is my guilty pleasure, Just embarrassing. #bbctennis

Meanwhile, some fans saw the 'entertainment factor' in Kyrgios' behaviour on the court. At the same time, there were those who urged the Australian to focus more on his tennis, given his talent and ability.

DProdigy @DProdiogy If you never watched tennis and Wimbledon is your first tourney to watch, go turn on Nick Kyrgios and understand why the sport is entertaining If you never watched tennis and Wimbledon is your first tourney to watch, go turn on Nick Kyrgios and understand why the sport is entertaining

"If he knuckled down he could actually win a grand slam...still one of the most exciting players to watch though," said a Tweet.

Matt @MattD_93 twitter.com/BBCSport/statu… BBC Sport @BBCSport



Nick Kyrgios was far from happy with some spectators watching his match



#Wimbledon #BBCTennis "I don't start clapping when they're scanning **** at a supermarket do I?"Nick Kyrgios was far from happy with some spectators watching his match "I don't start clapping when they're scanning **** at a supermarket do I?" 😳Nick Kyrgios was far from happy with some spectators watching his match 👀#Wimbledon #BBCTennis https://t.co/agibo0oBEQ If he knuckled down he could actually win a grand slam...still one of the most exciting players to watch though🍿 #Wimbledon If he knuckled down he could actually win a grand slam...still one of the most exciting players to watch though🍿#Wimbledon twitter.com/BBCSport/statu…

Nick Kyrgios continued to have words with the chair umpire deep into the second set as well. His anger did not subside one bit as he then asked another line judge to "get off the court" after her call was overruled by the chair umpire.

James Gray @jamesgraysport



Tells her to "get off the court" after umpire overrules her call.



Not on, at all.



#Wimbledon Nick Kyrgios now picking on the centre service line judge.Tells her to "get off the court" after umpire overrules her call.Not on, at all. Nick Kyrgios now picking on the centre service line judge.Tells her to "get off the court" after umpire overrules her call.Not on, at all.#Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios wins a thrilling first-round encounter against Paul Jubb at Wimbledon

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

After all the drama on Court 3, Nick Kyrgios came through on the winning side after five hard-fought sets against the World No. 219. After losing the first set, Kyrgios was dominant in the second set, winning it 6-1. He then carried that momentum into the third set to win it 7-5, taking a two-sets-to-one lead.

The young British player fought back in style in the fourth set, winning it in a tiebreaker. The sets kept getting more evenly-fought as the match progressed and Kyrgios held his nerve when it mattered most in the deciding set to eventually win 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6(3)-7, 7-5. Kyrgios hit 66 winners to 55 unforced errors throughout the match.

The unseeded Australian entered Wimbledon on the back of some strong results at the Stuttgart Open and Halle Open. He withdrew from the Mallorca Open due to injury but seems to have overcome it as he moves to the second round at Wimbledon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far