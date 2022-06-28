"Never have I seen a more rude tennis player than Nick Kyrgios; pipe down, you’re embarrassing yourself" - Tennis fans react to the Australian's outburst towards line judge at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios was involved in yet another mid-match controversy, this time involving a lineswoman at the Wimbledon Championships. Less than 15 minutes into his first-round match against Paul Jubb, the Australian player had a heated argument with the chair umpire after a line judge apparently made a complaint to her about Kyrgios.
While it is not known what the lineswoman was unhappy about, it led to an outburst from the Australian player, who called her "a snitch" and someone who "has no fans."
The incident occurred during the fifth game of the opening set. Moments later, Kyrgios even smashed a ball in anger off Court 3 after losing his serve. Tennis fans reacted to Kyrgios' latest outburst on the tennis court as the Aussie was trending yet again for the wrong reasons.
"Never have I seen a more rude tennis player than Nick Kyrgios. He’s just beyond rude. Pipe down, you’re embarrassing yourself," one fan wrote on Twitter.
The World No. 45 lost the opening set to British youngster Jubb. During the early stages of the match, he also complained about certain sections of the crowd for directing unsavory language at him and speaking in between points.
"Imagine behaving this way against the local player ranked 219. Odd that even respected and usually well researched local tennis pundits have talked up his chances to win the tournament. Just lost a set to Jubb," another fan wrote.
Meanwhile, some fans saw the 'entertainment factor' in Kyrgios' behaviour on the court. At the same time, there were those who urged the Australian to focus more on his tennis, given his talent and ability.
"If he knuckled down he could actually win a grand slam...still one of the most exciting players to watch though," said a Tweet.
Nick Kyrgios continued to have words with the chair umpire deep into the second set as well. His anger did not subside one bit as he then asked another line judge to "get off the court" after her call was overruled by the chair umpire.
Nick Kyrgios wins a thrilling first-round encounter against Paul Jubb at Wimbledon
After all the drama on Court 3, Nick Kyrgios came through on the winning side after five hard-fought sets against the World No. 219. After losing the first set, Kyrgios was dominant in the second set, winning it 6-1. He then carried that momentum into the third set to win it 7-5, taking a two-sets-to-one lead.
The young British player fought back in style in the fourth set, winning it in a tiebreaker. The sets kept getting more evenly-fought as the match progressed and Kyrgios held his nerve when it mattered most in the deciding set to eventually win 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6(3)-7, 7-5. Kyrgios hit 66 winners to 55 unforced errors throughout the match.
The unseeded Australian entered Wimbledon on the back of some strong results at the Stuttgart Open and Halle Open. He withdrew from the Mallorca Open due to injury but seems to have overcome it as he moves to the second round at Wimbledon.