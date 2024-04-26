Russian tennis player Maria Timofeeva recently stated that she had been robbed in Madrid.

Timofeeva was in the Spanish capital for the qualifying round of the Madrid Open 2024. She started with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win over Fiona Ferro before losing 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to Great Britain's Harriet Dart in the next round, thus missing out on the main draw of the WTA 1000 event.

A couple of days later, Timofeeva took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news of getting robbed at the Spanish capital,

"Hello everyone, it’s Maria Timofeeva and here I am back in Spain six months later and I’ve been robbed again. So I would like to share my story and could really use some advice from the people who might have been in a similar situation before or tell me how it could happen and yeah, let’s get to it," she said.

Timofeeva revealed that there have been unrecognized transactions amounting to more than €10,000 despite her debit card being with her for the majority of her stay. She said:

"So apparently in the past few days, I’m here in Madrid, someone has been spending money from my bank account and spent little more than €10,000 and I’m freaking out because I don’t know how it could happen because physically my card was with me most of the times except for one episode when I left it in my room while the room was being cleaned by the maids of the hotel I’m staying in.

"Yeah, I don’t know what else to tell, the circumstances are crazy and I don’t know how it could happen so please share something and be aware of people in Spain and of these situations because it’s happening every f**king time I’m coming here and this is getting out of control."

Maria Timofeeva: "For an online purchase, you need a confirmation code, which is normally coming to my phone which didn’t happen"

Maria Timofeeva further revealed that no transaction can be done from her account without a confirmation code, which she receives on her phone under normal circumstances and that didn't happen this time.

"The purchases were made here in Spain in Madrid around this area and normally for an online purchase, you need a confirmation code, which is normally coming to my phone which didn’t happen," Timofeeva said.

Timofeeva stated that her bank account has been frozen and she hopes that the amount will be refunded. She has decided to approach the local police in Madrid and will share further updates about the situation on her Instagram.

