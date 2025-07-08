"It’s intentional to try & belittle Novak Djokovic" - Fans claim double standards as Roger Federer’s 8 Wimbledon wins advertised as 'most of all-time’

Novak Djokovic fans have been left annoyed at a graphic advertising Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles as the ‘most of all-time’. Many fans quickly pointed out the difference in the way Federer's achievement was quoted as the best of all-time despite Martina Navratilova having won nine Wimbledon titles, while Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam titles are constantly put in comparison to Margaret Court’s similar accomplishment.

Djokovic is arguably the best tennis player of all-time, having claimed 24 major singles titles, while spending 428 weeks as the World No.1. On the other hand, Court also won 24 Grand Slams, and while 13 of these were before the Open Era, the two players are often put on the same pedestal as the ‘most decorated tennis players’ in the history of the sport.

Recently, a Wimbledon graphic hailed Roger Federer as the most successful athlete at the grass-court Major with his eight titles, despite women's singles legend Martina Navratilova having won nine titles at the event. Pointing out the double standard in the way Djokovic and Federer’s achievements are presented, one fan on X wrote,

“Hahaha the hypocrisy is hilarious, I remember when Roger had 15-18 titles and there was never a single peep about women’s records to his. A bit of that shift is cultural in comparison, but every player knows it’s not comparable in tennis between the two genders. It’s also intentional to try and belittle Novak’s accomplishments while being an outsider to the mainstream, even if he’s one of the most respectful and humble people to ever reach his level of athlete.”

Another X user shared a similar opinion, writing,

“It’s funny how Margaret Court is tied with Novak for the most Slams all-time(24), but Roger has the most Wimbledon titles of all-time(8) and @Martina’s 9 seem to have NO value. 🤷🏼‍♂️”

Here is how other fans reacted to Roger Federer being touted as the most successful player at Wimbledon:

“Martina will come back in glory when Nole gets his 25th title. Then her, Navratilova, will be "the most of all time" as they are going to combine her single and double titles to take Djoko down,” one fan wrote.

“As soon as Novak gets to 8, MC will be put to rest and MN will gain superstardom,” another added.

“Martina’s 9 will instantly gain value if Novak equals Roger’s 8 ;) we know how this game is played,” one X user commented.

“The hypocrisy is stark,” yet another fan chimed in.

Novak Djokovic reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals

Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic is currently in action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Serb opened his campaign in England against Alexandre Muller, beating the Frenchman over the course of four sets.

Up next, the former champion defeated home player Dan Evans and compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets. For his round of 16 match, Djokovic faced Australian eleventh seed Alex de Minaur, and came back from a set down to clinch a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Now, Novak Djokovic will face off against Flavio Cobolli for his quarterfinals encounter in Wimbledon. The duo are scheduled to be in action on Wednesday, July 9, with the Serb remaining a favorite for the win.

