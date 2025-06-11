Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero expresses both caution and encouragement to Spaniard about Ibiza trip after French Open win

Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has disclosed how he feels about the five-time Grand Slam champion taking a trip to Ibiza following his triumph at the 2025 French Open. Ferrero also shed light on the important warning he gave Alcaraz before the vacation.

Alcaraz recently clinched his second French Open with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) win over Jannik Sinner after saving three championship points in the thrilling final. Following his win, it was revealed that the 22-year-old would take a three-day trip to Ibiza before kicking off the grass season.

This comes after the release of Alcaraz's Netflix documentary, which depicted Ferrero's annoyance over his protege's decision to take a similar trip before the grass season last year. However, the former World No. 1 seems to have changed his perspective about such getaways, as evidenced by his recent interview with El Laguero.

Trending

Although Juan Carlos Ferrero had warned Carlos Alcaraz not to forget he was still a professional tennis player, he shared that he had told the 22-year-old to make the most of his trip and enjoy himself. Ferrero expressed his belief that disconnecting from tennis and spending time with his friends would allow Alcaraz to be rejuvenated in time for his return to the tour.

"Yesterday I told him to have a good time because he deserved it, but to remember that he is a tennis player. We know how he is, these days suit him well, he'll come back refreshed and in a good mental state. It's not just about partying but about disconnecting, not thinking about tennis and being with his friends like any other 22-year-old kid. He'll return to work with motivation," Ferrero said.

Juan Carlos Ferrero recently also shared glowing praise for Carlos Alcaraz after the French Open final. He admitted that while he hadn't expected the 22-year-old to make a comeback after facing three championships, he knew "everything was possible" when it came to Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz will compete at Queen's Club Championships after Ibiza trip

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

After his trip to Ibiza, Carlos Alcaraz will be back in action at the 2025 Queen's Club Championships in London. The Spaniard will be joined by the likes of Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz and defending champion Tommy Paul at the ATP 500 event, which is scheduled to begin on June 16.

Alcaraz will be aiming to clinch his second title at the grass event after emerging victorious in 2023. He will also look to improve upon his performance at last year's tournament, where he suffered a 7-6(3), 6-3 loss to Jack Draper in the second round.

Following his campaign at the Queen's Club Championships, Carlos Alcaraz will compete at Wimbledon as the two-time defending champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More