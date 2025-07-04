"It's just suffocating" - Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon opponent Aleksandar Vukic highlights difference between Carlos Alcaraz & Italian

Alexander Vukic has been eliminated by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in back-to-back Wimbledon matches following his humbling defeat in straight sets to the Italian on Thursday.

Vukic, who made it as far as the third round last year at the All England Championships, bowed out following a resounding defeat at the hands of eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(5), 2-6, 2-6. In 2025, a comfortable first-round win saw him set up a second-round clash vs World No.1 Jannik Sinner.

The Italian wasted no time with his opponent as he made quick work of the Australian, ruthlessly dispatching him in an hour and 40 minutes 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

Speaking of his experience facing the two faces of the upcoming generation, the Australian believed the duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were leagues above the rest, describing them as at least two levels ahead of everybody else.

"[They] are definitely at least two levels above everyone else. And it's pretty evident," Vukic wrote.

Speaking of the pair's individual playing styles, Vukic described the Spaniard as a little easier to play. He noted that Carlos Alcaraz makes more unforced errors in a game, making it a little easier to breathe and fight through a game.

“Carlos gives you more free points…you can breathe a little bit."

But, in comparison, when talking about his most recent opponent at the All England Championships, Vukic spoke like a man haunted. He described him as suffocating you till you're out of breath, like a boxer waiting to pounce on every weakness, and your only respite is when you go into the corner and the towel saves you.

"Jannik...it's just suffocating."

"He exposes opponent's weaknessed very easily. It's like, I go back to the towel and I feel like I'm in a boxing ring, in the corner, and I just need to go back out there, because it's the only way. If I'm at the towel, I feel like I'm shying away from it, so I'm like , okay, just get back out there and see what happens," wrote Vukic.

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner progressed to the third round, with the duo looking to go all the way at SW19. The Italian will look for his maiden Grand Slam on grass, while the Spaniard will hope to complete his hat-trick of Wimbledon triumphs.

Carlos Alcaraz progresses to the third round at Wimbledon 2025

Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon Championships 2025 | Getty Images

22-year-old reigning champion at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Carlos Alcaraz, has made it to the third round of the Championships following a straightforward 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory against British debutante Oliver Tarvet.

This was only his opponent's second-ever game on the Tour after the World No. 719 received a wildcard to play in qualifying, where he recorded three wins to make it to the main draw. Tarvet then beat fellow qualifier Leandro Riedi before bowing out of the championships at the hands of the reigning champion.

The Spaniard would have been relieved following his comfortable win after an early scare in the opening round of his epic five-set clash against Fabio Fognini at his last Wimbledon, which lasted over four-and-a-half hours.

The two-time Wimbledon winner has now set up a third-round clash against German Jan-Lennard Struff, who qualified after beating 25th-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. The 22-year-old will expect to coast through the game and progress fairly easily.

